CNBC unifies editorial under new chief David Cho

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

David Cho, currently editor in chief at Barron’s, has been hired as the new editor in chief of CNBC. He will begin the new role on Aug. 11.

The announcement was made Thursday by CNBC President KC Sullivan, who said the appointment signals a shift in the network’s editorial structure.

“David’s appointment as editor-in-chief marks an important evolution for CNBC as we unify editorial efforts across every platform,” Sullivan said in a statement.

Cho has led Barron’s for the past four years. Before that, he spent two decades at The Washington Post, where he served as business editor. His reporting and editorial work have received multiple honors, including a Pulitzer Prize for Public Service in 2014 for coverage of the Snowden documents and a George Polk Award in 2010 for editing a series on flawed medical research.

During the 2008 financial crisis, Cho reported on government efforts to rescue Lehman Brothers and executive compensation at AIG. That coverage was recognized by the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism.

Cho’s earlier roles include positions at The Star-Ledger and The Philadelphia Inquirer. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and is also a graduate of Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs and Graduate School of Journalism.

At CNBC, Cho will oversee editorial operations across platforms. The network is in the process of restructuring as it prepares to spin off into a standalone entity called Versant. Under the new model, all editorial divisions will report to Cho.

Bob Rose, executive editor at Barron’s, will lead the newsroom on an interim basis while a replacement is sought.

Advertisement