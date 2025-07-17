Fox Sports and Barstool Sports announce content partnership, new daily show on FS1

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fox Sports and Barstool Sports have formed a content partnership that will expand coverage of college football, college basketball and other Fox Sports programming, the companies announced.

The collaboration will include a new daily two-hour studio program airing on FS1, with appearances from Barstool personalities and Fox Sports talent. The show is scheduled to run Monday through Friday. A launch date has not been announced.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy will become a regular contributor to “Big Noon Kickoff” beginning this fall.

Other Barstool figures, including Dan Katz, known as “Big Cat,” will also appear on the program. Barstool’s college football show will join Fox programming on location for select games throughout the season.

The “Barstool College Football Show” will continue airing on Barstool’s channels and expand to include Fox platforms, such as Tubi, the Fox Sports app and FoxSports.com. The program will air from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Eastern.

Fox and Barstool also plan to integrate Barstool talent into coverage of college basketball, including the College Basketball Crown tournament. That event, launched by Fox Sports, held its inaugural run in April and is scheduled to return in the 2025-26 season.

The partnership also extends to digital content development. Both companies will co-produce online shows featuring personalities from each brand. Specific details for those projects have not been released.

Eric Shanks, CEO and executive producer of Fox Sports, said Barstool’s style and audience align with the network’s broader digital strategy. “Dave has built a one-of-a-kind brand that connects with a new generation of sports fans,” Shanks said.

Advertisement

Portnoy called the partnership a first for Barstool in terms of access to resources and broadcast talent. “We can’t wait to collab and bring our voice to Fox Sports’ airwaves,” he said.

Additional programming details are expected to be released in the coming months.