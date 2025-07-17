Industry Insights: How replay tech is evolving for modern sports coverage

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

In this fourth and final installment of our Industry Insights series on the evolving production control room, we focus on the world of replay systems.

Once limited to slow-motion recaps and a few camera angles, modern replay solutions now sit at the intersection of speed, storytelling and multi-angle precision.

Vendors and integrators discuss the role of high frame rate capture, AI-powered automation and the shift away from proprietary platforms toward open, modular tools that support cohesive workflows. Whether covering high-profile events or scaling cost-effective setups for smaller productions, replay is no longer an isolated function – it’s central to the pace and polish of live content delivery.

Key takeaways from this Industry Insights roundtable

Speed and simplicity : Operators need intuitive interfaces and real-time performance to get the right moment to air fast, especially when handling dozens of feeds.

: Operators need intuitive interfaces and real-time performance to get the right moment to air fast, especially when handling dozens of feeds. Flexible deployment options : Replay systems must scale between solo-operator setups and multi-user control rooms, supporting both on-prem and cloud-based workflows.

: Replay systems must scale between solo-operator setups and multi-user control rooms, supporting both on-prem and cloud-based workflows. Integration is essential : Replay tools are increasingly expected to connect seamlessly with switching, graphics, MAM, and automation systems via APIs and modern protocols.

: Replay tools are increasingly expected to connect seamlessly with switching, graphics, MAM, and automation systems via APIs and modern protocols. AI and automation : New tools like AI-assisted tagging and auto-clipping are helping reduce operator load while speeding up highlight creation.

: New tools like AI-assisted tagging and auto-clipping are helping reduce operator load while speeding up highlight creation. Cost-effective scaling: Broadcasters want to cover more with less, meaning more camera angles and advanced features without increasing hardware, staff, or complexity.

What specific demands do broadcasters have for replay systems in live coverage today?

Doug Price, head of commercial and operations, broadcast solutions, Hawk-Eye Innovations: Broadcasters require budget-friendly solutions to maximize event coverage, whether by covering numerous smaller events efficiently or large events comprehensively with top operators from diverse perspectives, irrespective of location. They prioritize rapid and precise highlight production for effective storytelling and demand more camera angles or feeds without increased costs. The adoption of high frame rate (HFR) and 8K cameras in productions is increasing. Seamless integration within broadcast trucks, ensuring interoperability between different manufacturers, is crucial.

Eyal Stessel, director, product management, replay solutions, Ross Video: Broadcasters expect replay systems to deliver instant access to multiple angles, low-latency response, and seamless integration with production control. But more than that, operators need replay to adapt to the demands of modern sports workflows; think UHD inputs, 4x or 6x super-slow-motion cameras, and multi-operator environments running side by side on the same chassis. You might have two replay ops working the same football game on Saturday, then repurposing the same system for a basketball doubleheader on Tuesday; that flexibility is key.

Andrew Grant, sales manager, live production, eastern U.S., Riedel Communications: The main concerns are maintaining a great viewer experience similar to what the viewers are accustomed to seeing, while staying within budget for hardware, training and staffing to make these increasing number of productions worthwhile. Software based solutions with modern interfaces reduce hardware and staffing by combining switching, replay, and graphics into a single user set-up with the ability to scale to multi-users, additional camera angles, and larger production demands as needed. Such software-based solutions also can allow for more efficient ways to add advanced production tools such as super slow-motion cameras without the logistics and cost challenges of shipping in additional hardware and staffing on site.

How is the integration between replay systems and other control room equipment evolving?

Adam Salkin, senior solutions architect, Diversified: Some smaller facilities will benefit from all-in-one systems that can do replay/switching and graphics all on the same GUI with one operator.

Doug Price, head of commercial and operations, broadcast solutions, Hawk-Eye Innovations: The adoption of modern universal protocols like AMP and NDI has streamlined integration, emphasizing the importance of combining optimal solutions into cohesive workflows. In the current landscape, broadcasters are increasingly wary of proprietary systems, prioritizing solutions that enable fluid production processes. Therefore, manufacturers should be concerned about the limitations of proprietary systems.

Eyal Stessel, director, product management, replay solutions, Ross Video: Integration has moved well beyond GPI triggers, even if many integrations are still based on VDCP, AMP, and other protocols that are over 30 years old. Today, we also have the option of software-defined, API-connected replay systems that can coordinate with switchers, MAMs, automation, and graphics engines in real-time. You can trigger a replay clip and cue up the matching graphic or playlist with a single push. Operators expect replay systems to plug directly into production workflows, not sit alongside them.

Andrew Grant, sales manager, live production, eastern U.S., Riedel Communications: Replay systems need to be scalable and control rooms need systems that are flexible to meet varying production needs. Some events require a single operator to manage switching, produce replays, and enter content, while others need multiple replay operators who are all monitoring 7-8 camera feeds each. Systems that can support multiple users in a replay environment for one event, while converting to an all-in-one solution which only requires a single operator to control the whole production provide much needed flexibility and can be invaluable.

What workflow considerations are important when managing multiple replay feeds simultaneously?

Doug Price, head of commercial and operations, broadcast solutions, Hawk-Eye Innovations: Ensure ease of use in the system, simplify the process, and avoid unnecessary complications. Foster collaboration by enabling seamless integration for multiple users working across various systems. Eliminate any obstacles that hinder the workflow.

Eyal Stessel, director, product management, replay solutions, Ross Video: Whether you have six cameras or 60, the top priority is speed—finding the right moment and getting it to air, fast. Operators need a familiar and intuitive control panel and UI, preconfigured templates (such as “TouchDown” or “Interception”), and real-time multiviewers with on-screen displays that make it easy to monitor action across all angles. The system must continuously ingest all feeds without dropping frames and respond instantly when trimming, cueing, or tagging a clip. For replay operators, reliability and responsiveness are the most important features.

Andrew Grant, sales manager, live production, eastern U.S., Riedel Communications: Considerations obviously vary from project to project, which is why choosing a replay system that aligns with the project is important. When managing multiple replay feeds, it’s necessary to consider factors like the number of users, how many inputs are being ingested for replay, who is the intended audience and required graphics such as picture-in-picture, animated clocks, scrolls, loaded playlists, or clips. These are all important factors to make sure that the producers have the right tools to tell the story of the event most efficiently.

How are replay systems adapting to increased demands for faster turnaround and more angles?

Adam Salkin, senior solutions architect, Diversified: Replay systems are adapting to increasing demands for faster turnaround and more angles by using AI to tag players and automatically create replays that follow that player. Software-created “super slomo,” which produces smooth slow motion from standard frame rate cameras — without the need for high-speed cameras.

Doug Price, head of commercial and operations, broadcast solutions, Hawk-Eye Innovations: Modern replay systems boast unprecedented storage capacity and High Frame Rate (HFR) support, accommodating numerous camera angles for enhanced viewer experiences. Replay systems can now record more channels than ever before. Driven by competition, the industry continues to innovate, offering a wider range of options. Notably, there’s a growing trend towards AI-powered assistance for tasks like auto-clipping and generating automatic highlights based on event data, reducing reliance on human interaction.

Eyal Stessel, director, product management, replay solutions, Ross Video: Web-based UIs and IP connectivity mean you can manage clips or tag content from a laptop, whether you’re in the truck or working remotely. AI-assisted tagging is also gaining traction, helping operators to surface key moments faster. As productions scale, cloud-compatible options provide flexibility without overbuilding. But through it all, tactile control surfaces remain essential—because when timing counts, no touchscreen beats a physical button.

Andrew Grant, sales manager, live production, eastern U.S., Riedel Communications: It all comes down to scalability and truly understanding what the customer needs. In some cases, a single user may be enough for the whole 4-6-camera feed production, while in other cases, that same 4-6-camera production in a different format may require multiple users producing replays, clips, playlists, and graphic insertions. Users need the ability to be flexible and work on-premise as well as to support cloud-based and hybrid productions and adapt to a wide range of workflows and requirements, is what is driving the success of software defined solutions.