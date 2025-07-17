KSDK’s Art Holliday to retire after 46 years in local television

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Art Holliday will end his 46-year career at KSDK at the end of July, concluding a tenure that included roles as sportscaster, anchor, general assignment reporter and news director.

Holliday joined the NBC affiliate in 1979 and spent the first decade of his career covering sports. He was later assigned to the station’s morning news team, launching a 22-year anchor partnership with Jennifer Blome. Holliday subsequently moved into general reporting and eventually joined a storytelling unit that allowed him to produce in-depth features.

In 2020, Holliday was appointed news director, a role he held during a period of transition in the local news industry. He said the appointment came as a surprise but believed his newsroom credibility made him a suitable candidate.

“It’s not what I expected when I started here in ’79—that’s for sure,” Holliday said in an interview published July 15 in St. Louis Magazine.

Holliday’s departure follows the retirement announcement of anchor Kay Quinn, another long-serving KSDK journalist whose final day is scheduled for this Friday. Mike Bush, who has been with the station 40 years, remains on air.

Holliday addressed the challenges facing local television journalism, citing changing media consumption habits and growing public skepticism of journalists. He expressed hope for the next generation at KSDK but acknowledged there are no simple solutions for replicating long-term careers in today’s environment.

KSDK is hosting a farewell event titled “Art of Farewell” at the Missouri History Museum on July 17. The event will begin with a 5 p.m. happy hour followed by a program at 6:30 p.m.

