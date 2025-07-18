James Spann launches statewide digital channel, Alabama Weather Network

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

James Spann, chief meteorologist at WBMA, ABC 33/40, will launch a new 24-hour streaming weather channel focused exclusively on Alabama.

The Alabama Weather Network is scheduled to go live Aug. 11 across digital platforms including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

Spann will continue his role at ABC 33/40 while serving as chief meteorologist for the new network, which aims to deliver updated statewide forecasts every 20 minutes and continuous live coverage during major weather events.

“It’s long been a dream of mine,” Spann said in an interview with AL.com. “When I started doing this, you had television boundaries… Now, everybody in our business can decide where the boundaries will start for them and where they’ll stop. For me, the logical stopping point is the state line.”

The network will serve all 67 Alabama counties equally, regardless of population size. Spann said rural areas often lack adequate weather coverage, a gap the network is designed to address.

“Every county will be treated equally,” Spann said in a public statement. “No part of Alabama will be ignored.”

“We’ll provide weather information for all 67 Alabama counties,” Spann said in a social media post. “It doesn’t matter if you are in a city or way out in a rural area. You will get long-form coverage for every tornado warning and other high impact events.”

During such events, the network plans to stream live “wall to wall” coverage, supported by fixed cameras, storm chasers and viewer-submitted content. Spann noted the importance of educating residents, especially newcomers, about severe weather threats in the region.

The project is co-owned by Spann, Bill Murray, John Oldshue and Bill Hardekopf. Murray, who also works with Spann on the Alabama Weather Blog, described Spann as “a trusted voice and a community cheerleader.”

The Alabama Weather Network app will be available for mobile and smart TV platforms starting on launch day. The network’s website will also provide streaming access and forecast information.