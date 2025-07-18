Local 10 declares ‘Independence Day’ as station prepares for life after ABC

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

WPLG President and CEO Bert Medina positioned August 4 as the station’s “Independence Day” in a video message to viewers, framing the end of the station’s 69-year ABC affiliation as an opportunity for expanded local programming rather than a setback.

“To you, our loyal viewers, I can assure you the great TV station you’ve known and trusted is about to get even better,” Medina said in the station’s direct-to-camera address posted online. The message emphasized investment in local content while other stations reduce their programming footprint.

The station will increase its news programming once the ABC partnership ends.

“Starting August 4th, you will be able to watch Local 10 News more than ever,” Medina announced, detailing an ambitious schedule that includes live weekday coverage from 4:30 to 11 a.m., noon to 1 p.m., and 3 to 7 p.m.

WPLG will also launch “South Florida’s only 9 p.m. newscast,” with additional evening coverage at 10 and 11 p.m. Weekend programming expands to include news from 5 to 11 a.m., 5 to 7 p.m., and 9 to 11:30 p.m., plus Sports Saturday and Sunday broadcasts at 9:30 and 11:30 p.m.

The station emphasized its commitment to local talent and community connection.

“Many members of our Local 10 family grew up in South Florida. This is our home, and we care about this community,” Medina said.

WPLG’s expansion plans run counter to broader industry trends.

“Many TV stations across the country are cutting back on staffing and news programming. We have done exactly the opposite,” Medina stated, positioning the station’s independence as enabling greater community investment.

The message acknowledged the financial pressure that led to the ABC split without dwelling on specifics.

“We negotiated in good faith, asking only for a fair partnership with ABC,” Medina explained. “However, the network did not make that possible. ABC demanded that we pay more while receiving less value for the investment.”

Popular syndicated programming will remain unchanged, with “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy” continuing at 7 p.m. and “Live with Kelly and Mark” at 11 a.m.

The station outlined a two-phase transition for viewers.

WPLG will move its over-the-air transmission frequency on July 28, requiring antenna users to rescan their televisions after 10:30 a.m. The second phase removes ABC programming on August 4, when several streaming services will also stop carrying WPLG.

“Your Local 10 is here to stay,” Medina concluded, encouraging viewers to “join us on Independence Day, August 4th, 2025.”

The Berkshire Hathaway-owned station’s separation from ABC ends nearly seven decades of partnership, with Disney’s network moving to a subchannel of Fox affiliate WSVN beginning August 4.