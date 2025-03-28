Local 10 expanding news operations to 93 hours per week

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

WPLG will significantly expand its local news programming in August as it transitions to operating independently after losing its ABC affiliation.

Beginning Aug. 4, the Berkshire Hathaway-owned station in Miami-Fort Lauderdale will increase its weekly live news and sports programming from 56 hours to 93 hours.

The expansion will include weekday news blocks from 4:30 to 11 a.m., noon to 1 p.m., 3 to 7 p.m., and 9 to 11:30 p.m. Weekend coverage will air from 5 to 11 a.m., 5 to 7 p.m., 9 to 9:30 p.m., and 11 to 11:30 p.m. Local sports programming will also grow, with Saturday and Sunday evening editions.

The changes come as ABC prepares to shift its Miami affiliation to WSVN’s digital subchannel 7.2 on the same date. WPLG, which had carried ABC programming since the 1960s, will operate as an independent station under its existing “Local 10” branding. The station cited financial terms proposed by ABC as incompatible with its goals to maintain staffing and local service.

“We have posted dozens of positions and more to come.”, said WPLG President and CEO E.R. Bert Medina.

“WPLG is the legacy broadcaster in South Florida and we will continue to be the premiere local station in this market as we build the local broadcast model for the 21st century. In addition to the news expansion, we will create other live, local content throughout the year. Today we are announcing phase one of our expansion. There is much more to come,” Medina added.

WPLG’s new programming slate has not been fully announced, though the heavy focus on news suggests a shift toward local production and syndicated offerings. The station also operates MeTV South Florida, the Heroes & Icons Network and Local10.com.

