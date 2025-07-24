Mapping the corporate video production journey, from studio buildouts to content delivery

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

As organizations across industries expand their use of video to communicate, inform and engage, the expectations around production quality have changed.

The corporate studio is no longer a niche investment — it’s becoming a strategic asset.

From Fortune 500 boardrooms to higher education campuses and faith-based media teams, more groups are adopting the tools and standards once reserved for broadcast and live event production.

“Technology is constantly evolving to keep up with the shifting trends and needs of our hyper connected world. Undeniably, there’s an abundance of video technology that enables creative storytelling, and now, flexible and intuitive video technology is being used to enhance effective communication,” said Chris Black, CMO of Vizrt.

This four-part Guide to Corporate Production series explores that transformation in depth with real world case studies and practical knowhow.

Whether you’re designing your first in-house studio or upgrading to meet growing demands for live events, training content or branded media, this series provides a practical roadmap.

Across infrastructure design, workflow optimization, equipment selection and content creation, the Guide to Corporate Production offers real-world insights tailored for decision-makers managing corporate or nontraditional production environments.

Each edition follows the natural progression of a production buildout:

Part One: Laying the Foundation — Covers facility planning, technical requirements and standards considerations like NDI, SDI or SMPTE 2110. Available for download now.

— Covers facility planning, technical requirements and standards considerations like NDI, SDI or SMPTE 2110. Available for download now. Part Two: Planning the Operations — Focuses on workflow automation, team structure, and hybrid collaboration strategies.

Part Three: Selecting the Technology — Breaks down gear selection, control room capabilities, cloud production options and IP integration.

— Breaks down gear selection, control room capabilities, cloud production options and IP integration. Part Four: Creating the Content — Offers best practices for storytelling, engagement, platform distribution and ROI measurement.

This series arrives at a moment of convergence: The ProAV, IT and broadcast worlds are overlapping more than ever.

“The enterprise video space is growing faster than ever before. Today’s organizations are using video for everything from employee communications and investor relations to launching OTT channels and creating personalized content for different audiences. With the rise of cloud-based and hybrid production models, companies now have more flexible, scalable ways to deliver high-quality content, without the overhead of traditional infrastructure,” said Todd Mason, CEO, Broadcast Management Group.

Corporate production teams now evaluate tools and technologies once limited to newsrooms or sports trucks — while balancing internal communications goals with external brand expectations.

“With the increased accessibility of broadcast-grade tools in corporate studios, executive leaders want to aim higher, boosting interest and understanding with dynamic and interactive visual elements. A significant part of our professional lives is spent looking at a screen — with the tools available today, why not make it as engaging as possible?” said Black.

Our goal is to support that evolution by connecting you with the insights, tools and strategies shaping the future of professional-grade content creation in corporate environments.

And to continue the conversation, we’ll bring together industry experts and technology leaders for a live webinar this fall.

Have a question about your own production environment or planning process?

We’re collecting reader questions to feature in upcoming editions and during our webinar. Submit yours for a chance to have it addressed by our editorial team or a panel of experts.

