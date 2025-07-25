McCarthy, Robbins to leave Paramount after Skydance deal finalized

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Two of the three interim co-CEOs who helped lead Paramount Global down a bumpy road that ultimately culminated in the final OK for the company to merge with Skydance Media July 24, 2025, will exit after the merger officially closes.

Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins will both leave shortly after the merger is finalized, though the specific date has not been determined.

George Cheeks, the final member of the triumvirate, will remain at the new company in an undefined role, though he is not expected to remain at the CEO level, with David Ellison, currently head of Skydance, taking that role, and former NBCUniversal boss Jeffrey Shell slated to become president of the new company.

All three men had “interim” in their titles, so their exits and reassignment did not come as a surprise.

Alongside Cheeks, McCarthy and Robbins were in charge during a turbulent time for Paramount.

The trio took over after Bob Bakish, who had been serving as sole CEO, resigned under pressure as merger talks between Skydance and Paramount heated up in 2024. Shari Redstone, chairman of Paramount Global, reportedly had lost confidence in Bakish.

Over the course of the following year, Cheeks, McCarthy and Robbins oversaw significant cost-cutting efforts, the decision to pay $16 million to settle lawsuit brought by Donald Trump and increasing pressure to concede to various pressures from the administration.

Advertisement