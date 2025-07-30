Dasha Burns to host C-SPAN’s new political program ‘CeaseFire’

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

C-SPAN has announced that Dasha Burns, Politico’s White House bureau chief, will host its upcoming original program, “CeaseFire,” which is scheduled to debut in fall 2025.

Burns, who joined Politico in January, will continue in her current roles at the publication, including as Playbook chief correspondent and host of the podcast “The Conversation.” Prior to joining Politico, she was a national correspondent for NBC News.

The new C-SPAN series will feature political leaders and lawmakers from opposing sides of the aisle in structured, civil conversations focused on addressing national issues. The program is described as taking a different approach from traditional political panels.

“Dasha Burns is the perfect person to host ‘CeaseFire,’” said Sam Feist, C-SPAN’s chief executive officer. “She is a terrific interviewer, moderator, and one of the principal drivers of the political conversation in Washington today.”

Feist, who became C-SPAN CEO in September 2024, called “CeaseFire” his first major programming initiative in the role. The program will be produced exclusively by C-SPAN.

Goli Sheikholeslami, Politico CEO, said Burns has been instrumental in delivering reporting across White House coverage and editorial products. “I am thrilled that C-SPAN’s viewers will now experience the energy and insight she continues to bring to her Politico reporting every day,” Sheikholeslami said.

Burns has previously appeared on C-SPAN as a moderator for policy discussions and public events. “As polarized as this country may seem, ‘CeaseFire’ will show that we can still work together as a nation to find common ground,” Burns said in a statement.

Advertisement