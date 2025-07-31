WKYC names Julie Flynn to replace short-lived news director

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

WKYC, Tenga’s NBC affiliate in Cleveland, Ohio, has promoted Julie Flynn to news director.

Flynn, who has been assistant news director since 2023, officially takes on her new role Aug. 4, 2025.

“Julie Flynn is a dynamic newsroom leader who represents the very best of Cleveland. This city is in her DNA,” said John Trevino, president and general manager of WKYC, in the statement. “Her deep local roots, editorial instincts, and forward-thinking approach to content make her the ideal choice to lead WKYC’s news team. Julie has the trust of our journalists, a strong vision for the future, and a passion for serving Northeast Ohio across every platform.”

Flynn replaces Jeff Hoffman, who joined the station May 19, 2025 — a bit over two months ago — before abruptly departing June 18, 2025.

There was no word on why Hoffman, who had been vice president and general manager at WKMG in Orlando, Florida, left after just under a month on the job.

Hoffman’s current LinkedIn profile appears to omit his WKYC stint and does not list a more recent job.

Flynn’s promotion means the stations opted to keep things in-house this time while also marking another advanced to create more female led-newsrooms.

Prior to her assistant news director position, Flynn was the station’s station’s director of innovation and helped launch its WKYC+ streaming app. She also worked at Tenga sister station WZZM in Grand Rapids, Michigan, from 2018 to 2022.

Flynn brings over 15 years of experience in Cleveland, having also worked as WKYC’s executive producer from 2013 to 2017, where she was responsible for the 11 p.m. newscast and “Donovan Live.”

Before joining WKYC, which is now known as WKYC Studios, for her first stint, she started as an assignment desk intern at cross-town rival WEWS before working her way up to producer.

Flynn is a multiple Emmy award winner, including recognition for outstanding evening newscast in 2025 and 2015, and has received numerous Cleveland Press Club Awards for best newscast in Ohio. She is also a recipient of the Scripps Howard Lighthouse Award and regional Murrow Award, according to WKYC’s announcement.

“I’m thrilled to take on this expanded role at WKYC, a station where I’ve had the privilege of growing my career,” said Flynn in the same statement. “Cleveland is my hometown, and I’m committed to delivering the stories that matter most to our community.”

Flynn is a graduate of Fordham University with a degree in communications and English.