NASCAR Cup Series returns to NBC Sports with milestone 200th race at Iowa

NBC Sports will begin its 2025 NASCAR Cup Series coverage Sunday, Aug. 3, with the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway. The race will air at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on USA Network, preceded by pre-race coverage on “Countdown to Green” at 3 p.m.

The broadcast marks NBC Sports’ 200th NASCAR Cup Series race since returning as a media rights holder in 2015. The network has aired 199 Cup Series events since that return, including 10 consecutive season-ending championship races.

NBC Sports plans to televise 14 Cup Series races this season, with 10 scheduled for USA Network and four – including the final three playoff races – airing on NBC and Peacock. The season finale is set for Nov. 2 at Phoenix Raceway.

The 2025 broadcast team features Leigh Diffey returning as play-by-play announcer, alongside analysts Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte. Dave Burns and Kim Coon will report from pit road. Marty Snider will host pre- and post-race studio coverage with Letarte and Dale Jarrett, who will also contribute from the Peacock Pit Box.

NBC Sports said the Peacock Pit Box will include two new LED displays and updated graphics for the 2025 season. The network also plans to feature new segments highlighting the physical and mental demands of NASCAR competition.

Sunday’s event is the second NASCAR Cup Series race held at Iowa Speedway, following the track’s inaugural Cup event in 2024, which was won by Ryan Blaney. The race follows last week’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where Bubba Wallace finished first.

Entering the Iowa race, Chase Elliott leads the season standings with 726 points, followed by William Byron (722), Kyle Larson (711), Denny Hamlin (706), and Christopher Bell (664).

Practice and qualifying coverage will air Saturday, Aug. 2, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern on truTV and Max.

NBC Sports’ remaining 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule includes stops at tracks such as Watkins Glen, Daytona, Darlington, Bristol, and Martinsville. Ten of the final 14 races are part of the NASCAR Playoffs.