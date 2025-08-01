Matrox Video introduces asynchronous media transport software development kit Matrox Origin Fabric

Matrox Video today introduced Matrox Origin Fabric, a powerful low-level C++ software development kit (SDK) that enables asynchronous media content sharing across applications using the most efficient available transport method. This foundational transport technology from the Matrox Origin framework is being introduced as a forthcoming standalone offering for OEM customers and media application developers.

Matrox Origin Fabric is built on five years of iterative development and real-world deployments. The SDK delivers the same scalable, resilient media fabric layer that underpins Matrox Origin, allowing developers to improve performance and interoperability without fully rearchitecting their existing platforms. It addresses a critical need in modern media workflows by enabling vendor-agnostic, asynchronous transport across cloud-based, distributed, and microservice-oriented environments.

“We are excited to introduce new ways of working with Matrox Origin via Matrox Origin Fabric,” said Daniel Robinson, Product Manager at Matrox Video. “This provides media application developers with a simple low-level C++ SDK to access flows on a Matrox Origin fabric, delivering immediate value from technology that has been proven in production environments over the past five years.”

Key features of Matrox Origin Fabric

Matrox Origin Fabric brings flexibility and reliability to media transport through three core capabilities:

Automatic routing

Intelligent transport mechanism providing automatic routing between sources and destinations, including shared memory for local high-speed transfers, TCP for maximum compatibility, or RDMA for low-latency, high-bandwidth networked systems.

Multi-producer redundancy

Supports multiple producers for the same content stream with automatic failover, eliminating single points of failure and ensuring continuous service without custom failover logic.

Scalable, universal architecture

Functions as a transport layer that seamlessly connects multiple applications across different vendors using logical, content-centric routing, making it ideal for distributed, microservice-oriented, and cloud-based media workflows.

Target market and use cases

Matrox Origin Fabric addresses the needs of OEM customers and media application developers who have specific scalability challenges with existing applications, want to optimize media sharing across multiple vendors, or are looking to enhance existing applications to benefit from the advanced fabric features. The solution is particularly valuable for organizations that already have their own orchestration or control solutions in place and developers seeking to bridge existing applications with Matrox Origin-based workflows.

Availability

Matrox Origin Fabric is being introduced as a new SDK within Matrox Origin. It will be available for beta testing in September 2025. General availability is targeted for the end of the year.