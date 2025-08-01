Telemundo expands morning news programming with FAST channel simulcast

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Telemundo announced the expansion of its morning news offerings, starting Monday, Aug. 4, with the addition of a one-hour early morning simulcast from its Noticias Telemundo Ahora streaming channel.

Anchored by Damià Bonmatí and Claudia de la Fuente, the newscast will air weekdays at 7 a.m. ET. Noticias Telemundo Ahora provides a summary of top headlines, interviews with newsmakers, national reporting from Telemundo correspondents and local stations and weather updates from Noticias Telemundo Chief Meteorologist Carlos Robles.

Following the morning news simulcast, Telemundo’s existing morning show, “Hoy Día,” will continue its broadcast from 8 a.m. ET until 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Noticias Telemundo Ahora FAST channel debuted last year, quickly becoming the network’s most-watched FAST channel and earning a spot among the top 15 FAST channels in NBCUniversal’s streaming portfolio, according to NBCUniversal’s internal metrics.

Noticias Telemundo Ahora is distributed via multiple platforms, including Roku, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus, Fire TV, Peacock, NoticiasTelemundo.com and the Noticias Telemundo app.

The channel’s anchors include Julio Vaqueiro, Arantxa Loizaga, Nicole Suárez, Johanna Suárez, Vanessa Hauc, as well as Bonmatí and de la Fuente.

Gemma Garcia, executive vice president of news at Telemundo, described the channel’s growth as reflective of an “urgent demand for 24/7 Spanish-language news on streaming platforms.”

Last month, Noticias Telemundo Ahora launched “Ahora: Planeta Tierra,” which the company states is the only Spanish-language environmental news program available via streaming in the United States. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Vanessa Hauc, the program will be among nine hours of original daily news content on the FAST channel beginning in August.

Noticias Telemundo Ahora broadcasts from Telemundo Center in Miami and emphasizes breaking news, exclusive interviews and coverage of stories often less visible in English-language media.