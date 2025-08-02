NBC goes ‘Space Truckin’ with new NASCAR Cup Series open

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC Sports will debut a new opening video for its NASCAR Cup Series coverage this weekend as it begins its stretch of the season with the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway.

The cold open is set to “Space Truckin’” by Deep Purple and includes race footage, driver shots and scenes from a stylized creative shoot that features drivers in relaxed settings such as a bar and a garage.

“NASCAR on NBC” plans to update the open throughout the season with new highlights, including recent footage such as Bubba Wallace’s win at the Brickyard 400.

The theme of the new video centers on the toughness and endurance of NASCAR drivers.

NBC has used several opening themes since returning to NASCAR in 2015.

From 2015 through 2017, the opener was “Bringing Back the Sunshine” by Blake Shelton. In 2018, NBC introduced a new version featuring a cover of “Runnin’ Down a Dream” by ZZ Ward. A new opening debuted in 2021 with “The Well” by Marcus King. NBC used “Woohoo” by Jordan Baum in 2023 and early 2024, while “Highway Star,” also by Deep Purple, was used for select Cup Series races in 2024.

This, of course, is in stark contrast to the early days of “NASCAR on NBC,” when “Fuel” by Metallica opened broadcasts.

NBC’s Iowa broadcast will be the network’s 200th NASCAR race since it resumed airing the sport in 2015.

Although this is NBCUniversal’s first Cup Series race of the 2025 season on its own airwaves, its NASCAR production team has already produced five races for Amazon Prime Video this summer.

The broadcast booth will feature Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte as analysts, with Leigh Diffey continuing as the play-by-play announcer.

The network will continue its limited commercials format at two events this year: Daytona on Aug. 23 and Talladega on Oct. 19. This format only shows ads when live track action is not taking place.

NBCUniversal is the final of four media companies covering NASCAR’s 10-month season. Fox Sports began the season in February. Amazon, TNT Sports, and The CW also have broadcast rights under NASCAR’s new $1.1 billion annual media deal.