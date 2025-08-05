Peacock to stream 20 exclusive Big 12 men’s basketball games in multi-year deal

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Peacock will stream 20 exclusive Big 12 men’s basketball games beginning in fall 2025, following a multi-year agreement announced Aug. 5 by NBC Sports and the Big 12 Conference.

Each season, the platform will carry 20 conference and nonconference matchups as part of NBC Sports’ expanded college basketball coverage. The agreement adds to Peacock’s growing slate of live sports, which in the 2025-26 season will include nearly 200 men’s and women’s college basketball games from the Big Ten, the BIG EAST and other conferences.

NBCUniversal will also begin carrying NBA games in the 2025-26 season, with WNBA games starting in 2026.

The Big 12’s inclusion follows a strong 2024-25 season for the conference. Seven Big 12 schools earned bids to the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, including Houston, which reached the national championship game. Iowa State, Texas Tech, Arizona, BYU, Kansas and Baylor also competed. Four teams advanced to the Sweet 16, marking the first time since 2002 that four Big 12 programs reached that stage in the same tournament.

Houston advanced to the Final Four in San Antonio, its second appearance in five seasons. The Big 12 has had at least one Final Four participant in five of the last seven tournaments, with national championships won by Kansas in 2022 and Baylor in 2021.

Peacock’s sports programming includes Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympics, Premier League soccer and Notre Dame football. According to comScore, the platform has nearly 100 million monthly active users.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said the agreement expands access and coverage for the league.

“The Big 12 is thrilled to partner with NBC Sports and Peacock,” Yormark said in a statement. “Alongside our portfolio of existing media partners, NBC Sports and Peacock will provide our league with unprecedented promotion and storytelling.”

NBC Sports President Rick Cordella said the partnership aligns with the platform’s strategy to showcase major sports properties.

“We look forward to partnering with the Big 12 to showcase its top-tier college basketball players, teams and rivalries,” Cordella said.

The Big 12 Conference, in its 30th year, includes 16 universities across 10 states. Member schools include Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah and West Virginia.