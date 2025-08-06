Sinclair posts weaker numbers on political advertising dry-up

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Sinclair Broadcast Group announced its second quarter 2025 financial results, with advertising revenue taking a hit thanks to this being an off-year for political ads.

The company collected just $6 million in political advertising, according to an announcement, which is down from $40 million for the same period in 2024.

Revenue was down 5% to $784 million, which helped drive Sinclair to a net loss of $64 million for the quarter. That’s compared to a $17 million profit during the same quarter of 2024.

When looking at “core” advertising revenue, which excludes income from political spends, Sinclair is up by $17 million year over year.

Sinclair also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2025, to the holders of record at the close of business on August 29, 2025.