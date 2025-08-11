Paramount Skydance inks expanded UFC deal on heels of merger

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fresh off its sale to Skydance Media, Paramount has locked in a new TV rights deal for UFC matchups, paying around $1.1 billion per year as part of seven-year deal that started in 2026.

The agreement, which Paramount and TKO Group, the parent of UFC, announced Aug. 11, 2025, is said to cost a total of $7.7 billion. It includes 13 high-profile events and 30 of the “Fight Night” installments, all of which will primarily stream on Paramount+, though select games will also air on CBS.

Paramount+ isn’t planning to charge subscribers extra to view any of the fights. ESPN, which currently holds the rights as part of a $500 million a year contract, has been charging extra to view select events on its ESPN+ streamer.

The streamer will be able to continue to offer new, live events all year round instead of just select seasons, which could prove to be key in cutting down on subscription churn.

Mark Shapiro, TKO’s president and chief operating officer, said the two sides have been working on a deal for the 30 “Fight Night” but, after the Paramount-Skydance deal closed, an agreement for the 13 marquee events was put together in just 48 hours, according to an interview he gave with CNBC.

Paramount also said to be exploring buying the international rights for UFC, but acquiring all or even a good chunk of those rights may require more time because these deals expire in cycles over the next few years.

ESPN isn’t losing all of its rights to professional wrestling entertainment. It recently signed a separate agreement with TKO to air WWE events.

