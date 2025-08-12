Trump holds up Fox graphics — with branding cropped off — during crime press briefing

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

During his Washington, D.C. “Liberation Day” presser Aug. 11, 2025, Donald Trump held up what appeared to be screenshots taken directly from a conservative cable network.

Trump, who has opted to make the issue of crime in the District of Columbia a showcase of the current news cycle, used two charts from FNC, a network that largely supports Trump and his goals.

During a rambling statement from the White House press briefing room, Trump repeatedly rifled through a packet of papers which appeared to contain a variety of charts, graphics and other materials on crime data.

At one point he held up a bare-bones bar chart without any apparent branding.

He also held up a bar graph titled “Juvenile Offenders in Crime Against Persons,” which matches the network’s look for “The Will Cain Show,” which typically features scrollwork-like accents along the bottom of the screen. The title was also placed inside a white-gray gradient band, another trademark of the network’s graphics.

The font used throughout appears to be Futura, which is FNC’s typeface of choice.

Most FNC channel shows share a basic core look, which includes Futura and a boxy look, that can then be overlaid on top of designs created for individual shows, such as the blue scrollwork accent for “Cain.” Because of this approach, it’s possible the graphics shown also appeared on other FNC programs, but with slightly different backgrounds and accents.

During the presser, Trump also held up a print of a graphic reading “Capital Crime Rates,” which included a selective list of homicide rates per 100,000 residents compared to that of Washington, D.C. This graphic appeared to be taken from “Will Cain” as well, though the way it was cropped makes it more difficult to tell.

Both screenshots had been cropped to remove any obvious references to FNC or the show’s name. The homicide rate graphic has a significantly different aspect ratio that the juvenile crime one, which is indicative that there may have been some deliberations taken by whoever prepared the sheets for Trump’s use.

NCS has reached out to the White House for comment.

In one of its own stories on the press event, FNC Digital, the White House referred it to charts posted on Trump’s “Rapid Response” initiative’s X account, where posts from Trump surrogates and FNC shows dominate — with clips from other networks, many of which Trump has called “fake news,” mixed in when the air statements that align with the White House’s messaging.

It’s not clear if Trump was supposed to hold up the printouts or if they may have been meant for his own reference.

The White House did not display the images on the press briefing room’s video screens or provide networks with versions they could use for fullscreens.

Later in the presentation, when former FNC star-turned-U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro

, appeared, the White House did show graphs on the room’s panels that matched the standard look for these visuals. Some of this data, however, didn’t align with the stats Trump was showing.

Of course, statistics of all types can be easily skewed to support one argument or another — and comparing one graphic to another can be tricky, especially if there are different methodologies, scopes or sources used.

Trump’s White House is certainly not the first — nor will it be the last — to massage data in a mission to prove it’s point.

However, prior to Trump, it would have been almost unprecedented for the White House to hold up screenshots taken from a cable network at a press event without directly citing the source or providing some context, let alone what appears to be at least a cursory attempt to make the source, presumably to avoid criticism.

After Trump’s event Aug. 11, “Will Cain” aired a segment on the D.C. safety plans. Ironically, in the Ken Burns-style loop of stills, several images of Trump holding up the screenshots of Fox’s own graphics were featured.

