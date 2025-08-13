Major streamers cut back on original content orders in first half of 2025

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Streamers cut back on scripted original orders during the first half of 2025 by 24%, significantly more than a broader industry reduction.

Ampere Analysis examined data from the first two quarters of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

During this time, the top six streamers — Apple, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix and Paramount+ — ordered 242 first-run and renewed series, which was down 24% from 2024’s front half.

The overall entertainment industry saw a decline in orders, but those figures were down just 8% once the six streamers’ orders were removed from the data.

That analysis could prove significant since it represents only a third of the reduction among the big six streamers.

Breaking down counts by region reveals additional trends. North America productions remained exactly flat at 95 between the two years, with Western Europe and Asia Pacific sectors both being reduced roughly in half. Central and South American production counts increased by four, while content produced in other locales was also up by six.

Ampere notes that the scripted commission volume decrease is being fueled by a shift away from the “peak TV” business model that largely focused on banner stars and splashy series.

This, in turn, means that streamers are taking a more cautious approach to ordering originals while also reviving reliance on licensing as well as outright reductions in commissioning exclusive content for their platforms.

“The uncertain economic climate and the prospect of taxation on international productions have further exacerbated these trends, while regional disparities also support this picture,” Ampere noted in its summary of the report.

There was a brief uptick in orders in April 2025, according to Ampere, which was then reduced after tariffs on foreign-based productions was announced.

Ampere appears to remain partially optimistic on the rest of 2025 if clarity of tariffs can be reached. It’s also likely that clearer signals in other economics factors could also boost positive growth, the company noted.