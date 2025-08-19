CNN Headlines FAST unveils updated schedule

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN has announced an updated schedule for its CNN Headlines FAST channel.

“The relaunch of CNN Headlines is vital to our distribution and investment strategy, and I’m proud of how hard our teams across CNN have worked to innovate in this space,” said Eric Sherling, executive vice president of U.S. Programming for CNN Worldwide, in a statement. “By tapping into our vast affiliate network and providing timely live news updates, our refreshed offering serves the growing market and complements our existing cable programming.”

New shows include “CNN Headline Express,” a live news program that catches audiences up on the latest national and international news, along with sports, entertainment, business and culture, hosted by anchor Brad Smith, who joined CNN in July.

“ICYMI (In Case You Missed It)” features the most newsworthy and compelling stories from CNN U.S. programming and “American Pulse” is an hour showcasing reporting from the vast network of CNN affiliates across the country.

CNN’s wider investment in its FAST programming complements the network’s existing linear, digital, mobile and podcast offerings and soon-to-launch streaming service and other standalone products, the network said.

The network is also targeting new advertisers for its FAST channels and developing new commercial products.

In 2024, CNN premiered CNN Originals, a FAST channel that offers a fresh way for audiences to explore and enjoy acclaimed long-form content from the award-winning CNN Originals Series library.

Outside of the U.S., CNN also relaunched the previously named CNN Fast channel to CNN Headlines, increasing the timeliness of content, adding a news ticker and refreshing the brand identity.

Audiences can access CNN Headlines for free on cnn.com, on the CNN app and in homes across the U.S. with connected television apps.

CNN Headlines weekday schedule

7 a.m.: CNN Headline Express (live)

8 a.m.: CNN Headline Express

9 a.m.: CNN Headline Express

10 a.m.: ICYMI (In Case You Missed It)

11 a.m.: CNN Headline Express (live)

Noon: CNN Headline Express

1 p.m.: CNN Headline Express

2 p.m.: American Pulse

3 p.m.: ICYMI (In Case You Missed It)

4 p.m.: American Pulse

5 p.m.: CNN Headline Express (live)

6 p.m.: CNN Headline Express

7 p.m.: CNN Headline Express

8 p.m.: ICYMI (In Case You Missed It)

9 p.m.: American Pulse

10 p.m.: CNN Headline Express

11 p.m.: ICYMI (In Case You Missed It)

CNN Headlines is a separate offering from the channel previously known as CNN Headline News, which is now called HLN and only airs select live news coverage.

The new schedule is similar to other FAST news offerings, including ABC News Live and NBC News Now, though it doesn’t have quite the amount of original programming. It is also notably lacking a signature primetime show such as “ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis” or NBC’s “Top Story with Tom Llamas.”

The schedule also does not include any of CNN’s prominent hosts or anchors, whereas NBC News Now has invested significantly in having talent host original shows on the streamer, such as “Hallie Jackson Now” and “Meet the Press Now.” CNN did invest in bringing Smith on board, however.

CNN is planning to launch a paid subscription streamer later in 2025. It previously offered the ill-fated CNN+, but has not provided details about programming or talent for that service.