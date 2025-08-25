Pennsylvania’s WVIA reopens facility with modern upgrades

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

WVIA has opened its newly renovated headquarters in Pittston and launched the public phase of a $10 million capital and programming campaign titled “Building the Future.”

The station held a private ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the milestone, inviting early donors, committee members and supporters. The event included building tours and formal remarks from station leadership.

The campaign, which had been in a quiet phase, has raised more than $7.26 million through private, regional and state contributions. The funds support upgrades across four focus areas: education, journalism, arts and culture and local content and storytelling.

WVIA received $3 million through the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program and an additional $225,000 grant from the Local Share Account program, sponsored by Jenkins Township.

President and CEO Carla McCabe acknowledged support from the state and local governments.

“We are grateful to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for selecting WVIA and to Jenkins Township for sponsoring WVIA as recipients of these grant programs,” McCabe said.

McCabe added that the station’s renovated facility enhances WVIA’s ability to deliver regional public media services, with updated studio spaces, flexible production environments and new technology.

“For nearly 60 years, WVIA has been a trusted voice and vital resource for our region,” McCabe said. “This renovation reflects not just a physical transformation, but a renewed commitment to serving our community.”

Kate Sickora, WVIA Chief Development Officer, said the campaign’s early progress reflects community support.

“WVIA is a community gem, a gift from generations that came before us, and our responsibility is to protect and nurture it for the benefit of future generations,” Sickora said.

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving more than 22 counties across northeastern and central Pennsylvania. The station operates WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, WVIA Create, WVIA Radio, WVIA Arts and the Chiaroscuro Channel. Its content is also available online and through the WVIA app.