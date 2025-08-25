CNBC adds hires Priyanka Salve as new India correspondent

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNBC has hired Priyanka Salve as its new senior correspondent for India coverage.

Based in CNBC’s Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore, Salve will drive coverage of India across digital platforms and serve as the lead writer of the Inside India newsletter.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Priyanka to CNBC,” said Spriha Srivastava, vice president and executive editor of digital at CNBC, in a statement. “India is a dynamic and fast-evolving market, and Priyanka’s understanding and expertise will be instrumental in delivering sharp coverage that helps our global audience understand its rapid transformation.”

Salve has over a decade of experience covering markets, infrastructure and corporate finance in India, holding prominent roles across leading financial newsrooms, including assistant editor at The Economic Times, financial reporter at Mergermarket and principal correspondent at Cogencis Information Services (formerly Newswire18).

She graduated from St. Xavier’s College with a bachelor’s degree in mass media, mass communication and media studies, and obtained her master’s degree in arts and international broadcast journalism from the University of London.