Cozi TV adds ‘George Lopez’ to comedy lineup with Labor Day marathon

Cozi TV has acquired the digital broadcast rights to the Warner Bros. Television comedy series “George Lopez,” the network announced Wednesday.

The sitcom will debut on Cozi TV with a 16-hour marathon on Labor Day, airing Sept. 1 from 8 a.m. to midnight Eastern. The run will begin with the show’s first episode.

Starting Sept. 2, “George Lopez” will be added to the network’s regular programming schedule, airing weeknights from 10 p.m. to midnight and weekdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern.

Produced by Warner Bros. Television, “George Lopez” originally aired for six seasons beginning in 2002. The show stars comedian George Lopez as a father and factory manager balancing work and family. The series features an ensemble cast including Constance Marie, Masiela Lusha, Luis Armand Garcia, Valente Rodriguez and Belita Moreno. Sandra Bullock served as an executive producer and appeared in a guest role.

“George Lopez embodies everything we value in comedy programming — relatable stories, unforgettable characters, and timeless humor — and the show continues to resonate with longtime audiences and new viewers alike,” Diane Petzke, vice president of programming and partnerships at NBCUniversal Local, said in a statement.

The show received 31 nominations and won 10 awards, including a Primetime Emmy.

“George Lopez” was created by Lopez, Bruce Helford and Robert Borden. It is loosely based on Lopez’s experiences growing up in Los Angeles.

Cozi TV, a multicast network under NBCUniversal Local, features a lineup that includes “The King of Queens,” “Frasier,” “Married… With Children” and “The Nanny.” The network is available in more than 110 million television homes across the United States.

