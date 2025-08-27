Telemundo Arizona hires anchor, reporter

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Telemundo’s stations in Arizona have announced a new anchor for their shared 11 a.m. newscast as well as a multimedia journalist hire.

León Felipe González joined Telemundo 39 Phoenix, KTAZ, and Telemundo 40 Tucson, KHRR, starting Aug. 18, 2025. The same day, Valentina Sánchez made her on-air debut as a multimedia journalist for KTAZ and KHRR’s Spanish-language newscasts.

A 19-time Emmy Award-winning journalist, González has over 25 years of experience covering major events for television and radio in Mexico and the United States.

He spent 23 years with Univision, serving as a news anchor and managing editor in Phoenix, as well as a news anchor in the San Francisco Bay Area and a correspondent in Mexico. During his tenure, he reported on presidential elections in both countries, papal visits, natural disasters and the FIFA World Cups in 2010 and 2014.

“León Felipe is a respected journalist whose leadership, integrity, and deep connection with the community have defined his career,” said Noe Gonzalez, vice president of news for Telemundo Arizona, in a statement. “His extensive journalistic experience and leadership inside the newsroom will help us solidify our mission to serve our community through life-changing journalism. We are excited to welcome him and are confident his experience and perspective will deeply connect with our audiences.”

Earlier in his career, León Felipe González spent nearly six years as a reporter for Televisa and began his television career at TV Azteca. González has earned multiple industry recognitions, including the Premio Nacional de Periodismo in Mexico, two Society of Professional Journalists Northern California awards, and a New America Media Merit Award.

Sánchez is an award-winning, bilingual reporter with experience in breaking news, political coverage, investigative journalism and digital storytelling. She most recently worked at Telemundo Atlanta, where she led coverage of the 2024 presidential debate and election, and reported on high-profile events, including former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral.

“Valentina’s ability to connect with audiences across TV and digital platforms, combined with her deep knowledge of our community, makes her a valuable addition to our newsroom,” said Noe Gonzalez. “She understands how to communicate effectively with our viewers, and her passion for impactful storytelling will strengthen our commitment to serving the communities of Phoenix and Tucson.”

Additionally, Sánchez hosted “Acceso Total” local segments for Telemundo Atlanta, interviewing entrepreneurs, business leaders, and artists. She is the recipient of two Southeast Emmy Awards in 2025 for journalistic enterprise and extended weather coverage.

Noticiero Telemundo Arizona is presented on KTAZ and KHRR Monday through Friday at 11 a.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 10 p.m., and weekends at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.