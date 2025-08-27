Penske sells TV Line to Static Media

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Penske Media Group has announced it has sold its digital broadcast industry news site TV Line to Static Media.

The sale means that TV Line will join Static’s other media industry news sites that include SVG, BGR, Looper and SlashFilm. Static also runs a collection of lifestyle properties.

Penske, meanwhile, still owns Variety and Deadline, as well as multiple other properties, including Billboard. It also operates Dick Clark Productions and the Golden Globes.

The companies did not announce financial terms of the transaction.

Current TV Line editor in chief Kimberly Roots is expected to remain with the site under Static’s ownership, though Matt Webb Mitovich, one of the site’s original team members who was in the chief content officer role, is departing.

TV Line’s founder, Michael Ausiello, is also leaving.

The site was founded in 2011.

Other media industry news sites have faced consolidation.

Future, which owns legacy brands Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News along with the shared digital property NextTV, stopped publishing the titles and updating their corresponding websites sites in 2024, though it still operates an email newsletter under the SmartBrief name while also continuing its hall of fame program.