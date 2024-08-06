Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News to cease publication

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Venerable broadcast industry news publications Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News are both shutting down at the end of September 2024.

Future, the parent of the two brands, said that both publications will stop print publication and also no longer publish separate digital newsletter products. The company’s NextTV brand will also stop publishing newsletters.

Instead, the company will launch a digital newsletter focused on media and entertainment on Oct. 1, 2024, under its existing SmartBrief name.

The NextTV website will be “reformatted.”

Future, which is based in Britain, says it will continue to hold its Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame Event.

An unspecified number of employees are being laid off, according to The Desk.

Broadcasting & Cable traces its roots back to 1931. It switched to its current name in 1993.

Multichannel News dates back to 1980.

NextTV covers streaming video, though the websites for both Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News are also hosted on the same domain and use a similar page layout.

Trade publications such as B&C and Multichannel News were traditionally mailed to thousands of industry professionals for free. Publishers made money by selling advertising, but trade publications from most industries have been facing challenges selling print ads.

Digital trade publication sites are typically advertising-supported as well, though NextTV, B&C and Multichannel News rely heavily on third-party advertising networks to monetize their sites.

Future’s changes mark another major stumble for broadcast industry publishers.

TVNewsCheck was forced to “pause” publishing in February 2024 after it ran into cashflow issues. The site began encouraging readers to sign up for paid accounts, which include access to exclusive content, in order to keep the site afloat. It has since resumed publishing daily updates.

TVNewsCheck did not publish a regular print edition.

Many trade publications for broadcasting and other industries have pivoted to focuses more on offering events as a way to generate revenue, and both Future and TVNewsCheck plan to continue in those areas.