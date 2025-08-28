‘CBS Evening News’ names new EP as pressure builds on network

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS News has promoted longtime producer Kim Harvey to the role of executive producer of the “CBS Evening News.”

Harvey had been serving as a producer for the broadcast.

She is replacing Guy Campanile, who is departing the broadcast to head back to focus full-time on “60 Minutes.”

Campanile’s departure has been rumored for several weeks. There have also been reports that either co-anchor John Dickerson or Maurice DuBois, will also exit the broadcast, though no talent announcement has been made.

It is not clear if Harvey is being tasked with making broad changes to the broadcast or may take a less drastic approach.

Insiders say Campanile butted heads with Tom Cibrowski, who CBS hired away from ABC News to head up its news division.

CBS News and its leadership are likely under intense scrutiny after Skydance Media finished its acquisition of CBS parent Paramount Global earlier in August 2025.

Multiple reports have surfaced that divisions across Paramount are bracing for layoffs and possible leadership shifts, though few specifics have been officially announced.

“Evening” was already on shaky ground. Its January 2025 overhaul of “Evening” to focus more on long-form and topical storytelling over the headlines of the day largely fell flat with viewers and media watchers.

The network began backtracking on the format, which was billed as similar to a newsmagazine, within the first few months the new broadcast was on the air. Campanile’s previous work at “60 Minutes” was said to have influenced the new approach.

Meanwhile, the broadcast hasn’t been able to move the needle much in terms of ratings, with “Evening” still typically finishing in third place behind ratings leader “ABC World News Tonight” and “NBC Nightly News.”

“Evening” previously underwent a shakeup after Norah O’Donnell departed the broadcast in early 2025. Production of the broadcast was also relocated back to New York after having been broadcast primarily from Washington, D.C., since December 2019.

In addition, both CBS News president Adrienne Roark and CBS News and Stations president Wendy McMahon both exited the company within months of each other. The Paramount-Skydance deal also triggered C-suite changes at the network.

The division is also facing increasing pressure from the current political climate, which is said to have triggered at least some of its leadership shakeup. The network is also under fire for agreeing to pay $16 million to settle a “news distortion” lawsuit filed by Donald Trump that most legal experts have said was without merit.