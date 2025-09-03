CNN to air ‘Farm Aid 40’

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN will partner with Farm Aid, which has been supporting the agricultural community in America since 1985, to air the 40th anniversary of the music and food festival live on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 from to 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. eastern.

The CNN special event, “Farm Aid 40,” will stream the event live on CNN.com, and via CNN’s apps on connected TVs and mobile devices, without requiring a cable login.

CNN’s special presentation of Farm Aid 40 will feature live performances from the distinct lineup of musical talent including Willie Nelson, Neil Young (and the Chrome Hearts), John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews (and Tim Reynolds) and Margo Price.

CNN anchors John Berman and Laura Coates will co-anchor the special coverage from Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with chief climate correspondent Bill Weir providing on-the-ground reporting from the event.

“CNN is proud to join Farm Aid 40 to help bring attention to our nation’s farmers and agricultural communities,” said Eric Sherling, executive vice president of U.S. programming for CNN, in a statement. “The broadcast of Farm Aid 40 is another example of CNN’s commitment to live programming and bringing viewers important cultural moments as they happen.”

“Farm Aid is honored to partner with CNN to bring Farm Aid 40 to a broad and diverse audience,” said Farm Aid co-director Jennifer Fahy in the statement. “This partnership is critical to elevating the role of family farmers to their rightful place as essential for all of us and showcasing the extraordinary artists who have generously shared their voices of support for 40 years.”

Founded by Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp, this annual festival raises funds to support Farm Aid’s work with family farmers and inspires audiences to choose family farm food.

Since 1985, Farm Aid, with the support of the artists who contribute their performances each year, has raised more than $85 million to support programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.

Farm Aid 40 joins CNN’s live broadcast of George Clooney’s five-time Tony nominated Broadway play “Good Night, And Good Luck,” along with annual live programming on the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve in making CNN a destination for special live programming covering the biggest cultural and celebratory moments.