Dream Chip to launch Atom Two Rainproof at IBC 2025

Dream Chip Technologies, a leader in miniature and point-of-view cameras, announced the launch of Atom Two Rainproof, to be unveiled at IBC 2025 (stand 10.C10, Amsterdam RAI, 12-15 September) — ensuring television audiences are at the heart of sports and action events, whatever the weather, come rain or come shine.

Noted for its POV cameras, Dream Chip drew on its unrivalled expertise in image sensor processing to develop Atom Two. This self-contained package is just 29.6 x 29.6 x 34mm and weighs only 55g, including lens and stereo microphone. It has an integral 4.5mm lens providing a 90˚field of view, making it perfect for the whole range of POV cameras from body-worn ref cams and goal mouths to masts of racing yachts and miniature drones.

The environmental protection built into the Atom Two Rainproof makes it protected against anything the weather can throw at it, all the while delivering a stunning output. Image quality is assured thanks to its global shutter, eliminating the very visible distortions and artefacts produced by rolling shutter cameras. The Atom Two is the smallest camera with a global shutter on the market today.

“Our customers are producing some of the most exciting and high value live television, and they are constantly looking to give ever more immersion for the viewer,” said Dr.-Ing. Jan Peter Berns, CSO / CFO at Dream Chip. “That means more viewpoints, but more cameras cannot mean more engineering or operational requirement: the POV cameras have to perform flawlessly, whatever the circumstances, all the time.

“Atom Two Rainproof delivers the reliability broadcasters demand,” Berns explained. “Together with the global shutter, that makes it simple to match the Atom Two to system cameras, so directors can freely intercut without visual disturbances. The outcome is more insight, more angles, and higher production values for the viewer.”

Atom Two Rainproof will be launched at IBC 2025, and available for delivery shortly afterwards. As well as demonstrations on the Dream Chip stand, 10.C10, Atom Two cameras can also be seen demonstrated by Dream Chip partners, including ARET video and audio engineering srl, 0.A07, Broadcast Solutions GmbH 0.A23, Cyanview 12.B25, Domo Broadcast Systems (DBS) 10.D30, Konvision 11.D34, SKAARHOJ 11.A30, Vislink 10.C027, Vocas 12.F40.