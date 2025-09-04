CBS Boston names new VP of news

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

WBZ, CBS’s owned station in Boston, Massachusetts, has named Rob Cartwright vice president of news.

Cartwright, who starts Sept. 29, 2025, will join the station from KEYE in Austin, Texas, where he served as news director for that station and its sister Telemundo affiliate since 2014.

“Rob is a proven newsroom leader with a passion for local journalism and a track record of excellence,” said Johnny Green, WBZ’s president and general manager, in a statement. “His experience, integrity and dedication to community-focused reporting make him the ideal person to lead our news team into the future.”

“I am deeply honored to join the incredible team at WBZ,” said Cartwright in the statement. “This station’s dedication to serving the Greater Boston community with trusted, impactful journalism has long been a benchmark in local news. I look forward to collaborating with our talented newsroom to elevate storytelling across broadcast, streaming and digital platforms, continuing the station’s legacy while meeting the evolving needs of our viewers.”

Prior to his role in Austin, Cartwright served as news director at WSYR in Syracuse, New York, and held news management positions in Washington, D.C., and Dallas, Texas. He has led coverage of major national stories including multiple political conventions, the 2008 papal visit to Washington, D.C., and Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Cartwright is a Carol Kneeland Project for Responsible Journalism fellow, a member of the Radio Television Digital News Association and a recipient of numerous industry honors, including the Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

He began his career as a news producer in San Antonio after graduating from Texas State University in 1996 with a degree in broadcast journalism.

Cartwright replaces Gerardo Lopez, who abruptly left the station in April 2025, without an official explanation. The station’s assistant news director, Brad Tatum, had been overseeing the newsroom in the interim.

