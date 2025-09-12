CBS Sports updates score bug for 2025 NFL season

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Ahead of the NFL’s 2025 kickoff, CBS Sports made some significant updates to the entire screen real estate during live game coverage.

The updates start with a redesigned Eyebar, the network’s name for its score bug.

This included removing the fantasy stats and notes element and moving it out of the Eyebar completely, opting to put it in a small box in the upper left of the screen.

CBS told NCS that the new approach is meant to mimic the network’s constant leaderboard used during its golf coverage.

By removing the ticker, the remaining Eyebar elements moved down the screen a bit while also expanding in height, a decision that still maximizes the amount of screen real estate devoted to the game itself.

The update also included shifting the current score to a much larger font size that’s almost double what it was last season, a move that feels similar to the updates Fox Sports made to its score bug, known as the Fox Box, for its Super Bowl coverage earlier in 2025.

The entire layout was streamlined with more generous spacing across the board. Team logos can now appear larger, having shed the trend of cropping them off to fit inside of smaller spaces, something that Fox initiated earlier in the year.

As part of its efforts to declutter the screen, CBS also opted to forgo using virtual down and distances inserted with extended reality technology.

Instead, the top portion of the middle segment between the two team boxes houses that information, with current quarter, game clock and play clock under that.

Overall, the footprint of the Eyebar has become a bit less bar-ish, with it growing in height but losing much of its width. Other NFL broadcasters tend to pack most of the information into a wider layout, often when just one element parked next to another\.

View on Giphy

When the Eyebar enters the screen, such as at kickoff or when returning from break, the animation highlights both team logos as well as the CBS eye and its accompanying sports wordmark before everything settles into place.

View on Giphy

The new design also removes many of the bold 3D effects in favor of a subtle depth effects, especially around the edges of elements.

CBS has also move the network bug to the upper right of the screen, an update that will be used across CBS Sports coverage. The logo sits inside of a box that has a subtle border, similar to the one used on the fantasy box.

The fantasy box also makes use of an addition thin line accent to which team has control of the ball, which echoes a similar approach used in the Eyebar itself.

The other Eyebar updates will not be applied to college football coverage, the network noted.