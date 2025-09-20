Man in custody after allegedly firing shots at Sacramento ABC station

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Police in Sacramento, California, say they have arrested a suspect who allegedly fired shots at the building of the city’s ABC affiliate.

Anibal Hernandezsantana, 61, has been arrested and is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied building and negligent discharge of a firearm, according to local officials.

Hernandezsantana allegedly fired multiple shots at the front of KXTV’s building on Broadway in downtown Sacramento shortly before 1:30 p.m. local time Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.

No injuries inside or outside of the building were reported, though the station did note that the building was occupied at the time.

Although no direct motive has been confirmed by law enforcement, KXTV noted on its website that a group of protesters had been outside the building Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 after news that ABC was suspending production of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” after comments the show’s namesake host made about the shooting of Charlie Kirk.

KXTV said that it had received “numerous” complaints about the issue.

KXTV is an ABC affiliate but is not directly owned by ABC or its parent Disney, but rather by Tegna, which owns or operates nearly 60 TV stations across the country affiliated with multiple networks. Combined, is the fourth largest holder of ABC affiliates.

It is common for members of the public to mistakenly believe that their local stations are owned and controlled directly by their associated networks. While this is true for at least one station in at least a dozen or so markets across the U.S., the majority of stations are not directly owned by a network.

KXTV also brands on-air as “ABC10,” following a similar pattern of ABC-owned stations, though it’s not uncommon for ABC affiliates owned by others to use similar naming schemes.

It was not immediately clear how many shots were fired, though the station reported it appears three rounds hit it’s lobby windows.

After reports of the shooting, Gov. Gavin Newsom released a statement on social media.

“While no injuries have been reported, any act of violence toward journalists is an attack on our democracy itself and must be condemned in the strongest terms. We stand with reporters and staff who work every day to keep communities informed and safe!” it read, in part.

Photo courtesy KXTV.