NAB CEO defends broadcasters’ editorial independence amid political scrutiny

National Association of Broadcasters President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt issued a statement emphasizing the importance of First Amendment protections for local radio and television stations following controversy over the suspension of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

In a message published Sept. 21, LeGeyt described the current media climate as “unprecedented” and said broadcasters must retain the ability to make editorial decisions without government influence. He said that the mere perception of political pressure compromises credibility and audience trust.

LeGeyt cited past examples of government actions that raised concerns over press freedom, including the use of the Espionage Act under the Obama administration, access restrictions under the Biden administration, and current “veiled threats” directed at stations airing content contrary to political viewpoints.

“These attempts were wrong then, and they are wrong now,” he said.

The NAB leader also addressed the broader implications for the industry, warning that political pressure on licensing could deter investment in local broadcasting. He noted that broadcasters are already contending with competition from large technology companies and said that added uncertainty could harm local journalism efforts.

“The very act of owning or transferring a broadcast license carries the risk of political interference,” LeGeyt wrote. “It will drive investment further away from local stations at the very moment we need more resources.”

LeGeyt reiterated NAB’s commitment to protecting broadcasters’ constitutional rights and emphasized the significance of First Amendment Day, which took place earlier in the week. He said the association continues to advocate for local media outlets in Washington.

“Reporting to our communities without fear of government retribution” is broadcasters’ “most sacred responsibility,” he said.

