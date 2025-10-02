NBCU, Google reach deal for YouTube TV, other platforms

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBCUniversal and Google have reached a multi-year deal for the media giant’s content to continue to be available on various services.

The new agreement, announced Oct. 2, 2025, will allow NBCU’s networks and owned local stations to continue to be on the YouTube TV lineup.

It also covers a new YouTube Primetime Channel launch for Peacock as well as other parts of the Google TV ecosystem.

“Our new agreement with Google is a clear win for both our business and our viewers – underscoring the enduring value of our must-see shows, films, sports, and live events while expanding our reach to even more audiences,” said Matt Schnaars, president of platform distribution and partnerships, NBCUniversal, in a statement.

“This agreement positions us for continued growth and reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment to fans across platforms,” he added.

The new agreement covers:

A multi-year, long-term commitment for carriage of NBCUniversal’s full portfolio of networks on Google’s vMVPD YouTube TV, including NBC, Telemundo, Bravo, CNBC, Golf Channel, E!, Oxygen True Crime, MSNBC, USA, Syfy and Universo.

Later in the fall of 2025, NBCUniversal will be launching the new NBC Sports Network, which will be available on YouTube TV, allowing fans to enjoy a broad range of NBCUniversal’s robust sports programming.

Peacock will be available later in 2025 as a subscription through YouTube Primetime Channels.

A long-term agreement for short-form clips, highlights and shows from NBCUniversal’s premium programming on YouTube.

Films and TV shows from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will continue to be available to buy or rent on Google TV, YouTube TV and YouTube, as well as iconic library films from NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution being available to stream via SVOD on YouTube Premium and AVOD through YouTube Free Primetime Content.

A multi-year extension of Peacock’s availability across Google’s Android platforms, including Google Play and Google TV.

“This deal builds on our long-standing partnership with NBCU while addressing the evolving media landscape and recognizing the importance of making content available where and how viewers want to watch it. We are pleased to have reached this agreement and look forward to continuing our partnership to serve billions of viewers around the world,” said Justin Connolly, vice president, global head of media and sports for YouTube.

The deal comes just days after NBCU channels could have disappeared from YouTube TV, but a short-term extension allowed them to continue to be available until the new contract was finished.

Comcast, which owns NBCU, is in the process of spinning off most of its cable networks, which the exception of Bravo, into Versant, which it will still own and this new agreement appears to be valid when that transaction closes as well.