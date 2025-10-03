CNN Max live news stream to end Nov. 1

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN will discontinue its live news stream on HBO Max Nov. 17, 2025, as it readies its own standalone streaming product.

HBO Max subscribers will still have access to select CNN Originals, however.

“CNN has benefitted tremendously from its two years of offering a live 24/7 feed of news to HBO Max customers,” said CNN’s Executive Vice President of Digital Products and Services, Alex MacCallum, in a statement.

“We learned from HBO Max’s large base of subscribers what people want and enjoy the most from CNN, and with the launch of our own new streaming subscription offering coming later this fall, we look forward to building off that and growing our audience with this unique, new offering,” she added.

The end of the HBO Max stream, which is branded under the “CNN Max” name, is not a surprise given the pending launch of the standalone streamer. Keeping the stream on HBO Max would likely dilute the value of the forthcoming offering.

CNN’s new streaming service, which is expected to be marketed under the “All Access” name, will also include unlimited access to digital content on CNN.com and its various apps.

Users can also expect access to additional live streams, “catch up” features and on-demand content, the network said in its May 2025 announcement of the new product.

CNN is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, which also owns HBO Max.

