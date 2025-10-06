NBC to launch ‘Basketball Night in America’ with on-site coverage and Lenny Kravitz show open

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC Sports will debut “Basketball Night in America,” a new on-site studio show, when its “Sunday Night Basketball” franchise launches on Feb. 1, 2026. The network confirmed the plan in a press release Monday, also announcing Lenny Kravitz as the performer for the show’s opening segment.

“Basketball Night in America” will air each Sunday night on NBC and Peacock, leading into weekly NBA game coverage.

The one-hour studio show will be broadcast live from game sites, following a similar format to NBC’s “Football Night in America,” which went on location for its coverage of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers game earlier this year.

The “Sunday Night Basketball” premiere will feature a doubleheader: the Los Angeles Lakers at the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. Eastern, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Denver Nuggets at 9:30 p.m.

Maria Taylor will host “Basketball Night in America.”

NBC previously named her lead studio host for its NBA and WNBA coverage in June. Taylor also anchors “Football Night in America” and “Big Ten College Countdown,” and has experience with NBC’s on-site studio formats.

NBC’s full NBA broadcast team includes Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle on play-by-play, with Reggie Miller and Jamal Crawford as analysts. The studio team features Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, Austin Rivers, and Brian Scalabrine. Grant Liffman and Chris Mannix will serve as insiders, and Michael Jordan is expected to appear as a special contributor.

Kravitz, a four-time Grammy Award winner, will perform in the show’s opening segment. The musician has sold 50 million albums globally and recently released his twelfth studio album, Blue Electric Light. He is currently on a world tour and has previously worked in film, fashion, and design.

NBC Sports will carry up to 100 NBA games this season, including coverage on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday nights, along with the NBA Playoffs and All-Star Weekend.

After the Feb. 1 debut, the “Sunday Night Basketball” schedule will pause on Feb. 8 and 15 for the Super Bowl, NBA All-Star Game, and the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. Coverage will resume on Feb. 22 and continue through April 5.

Photo courtesy of NBC Sports.