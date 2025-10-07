NBCU’s Chicago properties plan marathon coverage with 35-plus cameras

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago have announced a comprehensive lineup of multi-platform coverage for the upcoming Bank of America Chicago Marathon, scheduled for October 12, 2025.

NBC-owned WMAQ and Telemundo-owned WSNS will offer eight hours of nonstop coverage in both English and Spanish starting at 7 a.m. local time.

The stations will share over 35 ground and drone cameras being utilized throughout course, backed by 180 on-air and behind-the-scenes personnel.

“The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is one of the biggest international sporting events of the year and we’re ready to provide viewers with our most comprehensive race day coverage to date showcasing Chicago’s most-celebrated neighborhoods,” said Kevin Cross, president and general manager of NBCUniversal Local Chicago, in a statement. “From behind-the-scenes to being front-and-center on camera, our months of multiplatform preparation will come together as one resulting in a live broadcast and expanded digital coverage that is second to none.”

“Since 2008, we’ve partnered with NBCUniversal Local Chicago to bring the energy and enthusiasm of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon to local, national and international audiences across multiple platforms. We’re proud to continue the partnership in 2025 with NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and Peacock to once again share and celebrate the stories of the more than 53,000 participants set to take part in the 47th running of this great Chicago tradition.” added Carey Pinkowski, executive race director, Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

To get viewers ready for the big race, WMAQ will air “Chasing the Start: A Journey to 26.2” leading up to the station’s race day coverage on Oct. 12, at 6:30 a.m.

Hosted by Marion Brooks and Alex Maragos, this half-hour special features numerous stories on everyday local runners and why this moment is so important to them on a personal level.

Live coverage on linear and digital follows until 11 a.m. on both WMAQ and WSNS.

Coverage will also be available on WMAQ’s live streaming channel, NBC Chicago News. The digital coverage will be available to all users in both the U.S. and Mexico.

The stations will also share a digital exclusive “Finish Line Cam” running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This will utilize featuring stationary cameras fixed on thousands of additional runners crossing the coveted finish line.

Digital coverage will stream on both WMAQ and WSNS’s mobile and connected TV apps as well as on their websites and various video and social media platforms.

Also on social, fans can look forward to exclusive “Sights & Sounds” race day coverage on NBCU Local Chicago properties via Instagram and Instagram Stories, TikTok, Facebook and X.

WMAQ on-air talent roster

Marion Brooks (studio host)

Stefan Holt (on-site host)

Carrie Tollefson (race analyst)

Ed Eyestone (race analyst)

Amanda McGrory (wheelchair race analyst)

Keira D’Amato (on-course analyst)

Clayton Young (on-course analyst)

Alex Maragos (start/finish line host)

Kevin Jeanes (weather reporter)

Kate Chappell (on-course reporter, Chinatown)

Michelle Relerford (on-course reporter, Pilsen)

Cortney Hall (on-course reporter, Wacker and Randolph “halfway point”)

Matt Rodrigues (on-course reporter, Wacker and Randolph “halfway point”)

WSNS on-air talent roster

Raúl Delgado (studio host)

Hector Lozano (on-site host)

Luis Felipe Posso (race analyst)

Juan Luis Barrios (race analyst)

Saúl Mendoza (wheelchair race analyst)

Iris Berríos (start/finish line host)

Priscilla Ferreyra (on-course reporter, Chinatown)

Santiago Gallego (on-course reporter, Pilsen)

Jessica Suárez (on-course reporter, Wacker and Randolph “halfway point”)

Complete race day recap coverage, featuring highlights and interviews, can be seen on Sunday’s editions of NBC 5 News and Sports Sunday and Noticiero Telemundo Chicago.

Viewers can watch the complete re-air of this year’s Bank of America Chicago Marathon on the NBC 5 Chicago News streaming channel at 3 p.m. Oct. 12.