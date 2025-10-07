Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

WLS in Chicago is airing a promo featuring sports anchor Ryan Chiaverini.

The spot blends action shots of Chiaverini in various sports-style scenes (as well as a chess match with evening co-anchor Rob Elgas) and testimonial-style clips from other ABC 7 Eyewitness News talent. Most of the shots have been done in a purposefully over-the-top style.

There’s also a voiceover and on-screen graphics that put a fun twist on the yellow, blue and white graphics package the station shares with other ABC-owned stations. Select elements also use freeze-frame and compositing with animated overlays to emphasize certain visuals.

Just before the closing shot, the promo shows Chiaverini tossing a balled up piece of paper into an ABC 7-branded recycling bin next to the anchor desk.

Chiaverini was named lead sports anchor at WLS in 2023.

Prior to that, he spent ten years hosting the station’s lifestyle program “Windy City Live” from 2011 to 2021. After the show ended, Chiaverini appeared in various roles before eventually settling into the sports anchor position. He eventually took the seat of Mark Giangreco, who had been the station’s sports anchor before being fired in 2021 over on-air comments he made about primary co-anchor Cheryl Burton.

Before “WCL,” Chiaverini worked in the station’s sports department starting in 2006.

Advertisement