NBA TV returns to league control with expanded live programming

NBA TV has returned to league control for the first time since 2008, launching a restructured slate of programming that includes 60 regular season games, expanded international coverage and a new nightly studio show.

The move follows the National Basketball Association’s shift in media rights agreements for the 2025-26 season. Warner Bros. Discovery, which previously operated NBA TV through TNT Sports, handed back operational control earlier this year. The league now oversees both the cable channel and the NBA App streaming platform.

Under the new arrangement, NBA TV will air 60 regular season games this season.

These games will avoid the national broadcast windows assigned to ESPN, ABC, NBC, Peacock and Prime Video under the league’s new rights agreements.

All games will be non-exclusive, airing simultaneously on regional sports networks in the local markets of the participating teams. The first broadcast is scheduled for Oct. 25, featuring the Oklahoma City Thunder visiting the Atlanta Hawks.

NBA TV will also expand its coverage of international basketball.

The network will carry live games from Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL), France’s Ligue Nationale de Basket (LNB), Germany’s Basketball Bundesliga (BBL), Spain’s Liga ACB, the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) and the Korean Basketball League (KBL). The channel will continue to air games from the Basketball Africa League, the NBA G League and select high school games under the “Future Starts Now” label.

“The future of NBA TV is focused on being the global hub of basketball,” said Sara Zuckert, senior vice president and head of the NBA App.

A new studio show, “The Association,” will debut on weeknights out of Los Angeles. The program replaces “NBA Gametime Live” and will feature former players and broadcasters including Rudy Gay, John Wall, Chris Haynes, David Fizdale and MJ Acosta-Ruiz, along with other remote contributors.

NBA TV’s schedule will also incorporate basketball-focused podcasts such as The Athletic’s “NBA Daily,” “Thinking Basketball,” “No Ceilings” and “The NBA Front Office Show.” Additional content from social media creators and original docuseries like “Real Training Camp” and “Loud City” will fill out the network’s broadcast hours.

The changes coincide with the league’s efforts to create an integrated digital experience across platforms.

“NBA TV and the NBA App are designed to be a connected, global hub for basketball coverage, delivering nonstop access to live games, original programming and exclusive behind-the-scenes content,” Zuckert said.

With no playoff inventory or exclusive games in its lineup, the channel’s role may shift toward serving more dedicated basketball audiences.