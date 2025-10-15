NBCU Local Chicago extends media rights deal with Chicago Marathon organizers

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The organizers of the Bank of America Chicago Distance Series have signed an extension of their current media rights deal with NBCUniversal Local Chicago.

The multiyear agreement means official coverage of the annual Chicago Marathon will continue air on WMAQ, the NBC-owned station, and WSNS, WMAQ’s sister Telemundo station as well as digital offerings, through 2028.

The agreement also includes rights for WMAQ and WSNS to carry the Shamrock Shuffle in March and the Chicago 13.1 race in June. This trio, together, forms the Bank of America Chicago Distance Series.

“We’re thrilled to announce our continued partnership with NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago as the official English and Spanish-language broadcasts for our Bank of America Chicago Distance Series events,” said executive race director Carey Pinkowski, in a statement. “The teams at NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago capture the spirit of our events, from the world-class professional races at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, to inspiring human interest stories that come from our local Chicago running community.”

NBC 5 Chicago has been a media partner of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon for the past 18 years. Telemundo Chicago joined the event as a media partner in 2017.

“We are truly honored to continue our longstanding partnership with the Bank of America Chicago Distance Series,” said Kevin Cross, president and general manager, NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “For nearly two decades, our collaboration has allowed us to showcase the very best of Chicago — from elite athletic achievement to the powerful personal stories that unite our communities. Our teams at NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago are passionate about capturing these moments and sharing them with viewers across our region and beyond. We look forward to bringing even more unforgettable moments in the years to come.”

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is a member of the Abbott World Marathon Majors and is held annually on the second Sunday in October. The 2026 event will air on NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago, and TeleXitos on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.

Race day coverage features play-by-play action of the professional race from expert analysts, as well as course updates and inspiring stories from NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago anchors and reporters embedded across various neighborhoods along the course.

