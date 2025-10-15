Spotify video podcasts to stream on Netflix starting in 2026

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Netflix and Spotify have signed an agreement to bring a selection of video podcasts to the streamer’s selections.

The podcasts include a selection of sports, culture, lifestyle, and true crime video podcasts from Spotify Studios and The Ringer.

The deal, which starts in early 2026, will launch in the U.S. and eventually add more markets, according to the companies.

Some of the video podcasts that will be available to start include:

The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Zach Lowe Show

The McShay Show

Fairway Rollin’

The Mismatch

The Ringer F1 Show

The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Ringer NFL Show

The Ringer NBA Show

The Rewatchables

The Big Picture

The Dave Chang Show

Recipe Club

Dissect

Conspiracy Theories

Serial Killers

“At Netflix, we’re always looking for new ways to entertain our members, wherever and however they want to watch,” said Lauren Smith, Netflix vice president of content licensing and programming strategy, in a statement. “As video podcasts continue to grow in popularity, our partnership with Spotify allows us to bring full video versions of these top shows to both Netflix and Spotify audiences. From pop culture and lifestyle to true crime and sports, this curated selection of video podcasts adds fresh voices and new perspectives to Netflix, making our entertainment lineup more exciting than ever.”

According to thee companies, this partnership reflects how Spotify continues to evolve podcasting, adapting from audio-only to multiple formats.

“This partnership marks a new chapter for podcasting,” said Roman Wasenmüller, vice president and head of podcasts at Spotify. “Together with Netflix, we’re expanding discovery, helping creators reach new audiences, and giving fans around the world the chance to experience the stories they love and uncover favorites they never expected. This offers more choice to creators and unlocks a completely new distribution opportunity.”

Looking ahead, Spotify plans to bring similar opportunities to a wider range of creators, according to the companies.

Spotify also emphasized that it aims to keep its content creators in control while opening new revenue streams.