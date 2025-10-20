Fox Business adds D.C. correspondent

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Darren Botelho has joined Fox Business Network as a Washington-based correspondent starting Oct. 20, 2025.

Prior to joining FBN, Botelho was a weekend evening anchor and reporter at NBC Boston (WBTS) in Needham, Massachusetts.

During his tenure, he covered breaking news surrounding the Karen Read murder trial, federal funding negotiations between the Trump administration and Harvard University, as well as an exclusive on a child sex sting operation involving a Red Sox employee and a school worker.

Previously, Botelho served as the weekend evening anchor at ABC affiliate WLNE in Providence, Rhode Island. His career began on Wall Street, where he worked in the communications department for NASDAQ.

Botelho holds a Master of Business Administration from Clemson University and majored in journalism at the University of Maryland.