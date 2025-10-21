Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Telemundo has released another installment of a series of promos showcasing anchor Julio Vaqueiro.

This spot boldly starts out with the statement “Latinos are targeted for misinformation,” according to the English-language subtitles included in the spot, which features a Spanish voiceover and on-screen text.

The message of accuracy and fact-based reporting continues with pledges such as “reality doesn’t stop and neither do we.”

Vaqueiro appears prominently throughout the promo reporting from a variety of locales.

The promo builds upon an earlier spot that also focused on Vaqueiro’s journalistic chops.

Vaqueiro, who anchors “Noticias Telemundo,” took over the broadcast’s anchor position in 2021.

Year-to-date, the broadcast has become the fastest-growing 6:30 p.m. broadcast evening newscast — regardless of language — among the key adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen data provided by the network.

The broadcast is up 21% year-over-year in that demo. It was also the only broadcast among its cohort that posted growth in P2+, up 10% over the same period in 2024.

It also registers 39% more Hispanic viewers in the demo than the English-language broadcasts aired on ABC, CBS and NBC.

The network did not provide data about total viewership or other demos or more details about how “Noticias Telemundo” performs against other Spanish-language newscasts.

An earlier version of this story misspelled Julio Vaqueiro’s last name. It has been corrected throughout.