Telemundo launches campaign focused on anchor Julio Vaqueiro

First on NewscastStudio: Telemundo has launched the first in a planned series of promos showcasing Julio Vaqueiro, the anchor of its flagship “Noticias Telemundo” evening newscast.

The ad showcases Vaqueiro’s connection with the audience and highlights the motto “Las cosas como son” (or “Telling it like it is”), according to the network.

“The campaign focuses on the messaging that this is Julio’s moment — he is a fresh voice in Spanish-language media and has quickly earned a reputation as a trusted anchor known for incisive newsmaker interviews and on-the-ground reporting during major news events,” the network told NewscastStudio.

In the future, Telemundo plans to continue release new promos for the campaign, including ones that will air on other networks.

The first spot was produced in a variety of versions with both 30- and 45-second runs with 16:9, 9:16 and 4:5 aspect ratio iterations created for alternative screen sizes.

It features a fast-paced musical bed mixed with an announcer script and shots of Vaqueiro out and about in Latino communities across the United States as well as some studio shots blended in. Many of the scenes illustrate key issues in the Latino community, including border security and immigration, along with broader issues such as community support and finances.

The promos integrate the broadcast’s on-air look of steel blue backgrounds and vertical rectangles through the use of blue-tinted overlays with boxes that allow the full spectrum of colors show through on a key focal point of the image.

This approach is frequently used to add a spotlight on Vaqueiro with him appearing briefly in full color with the rest of the scene in the more subtle blue tint.

In addition, the anchor can appear “cut out” from the scene in full color, with portions of the non-tinted version of him spilling out the box, which not only reinforces the focal point but adds a bit of layering to the otherwise flatter graphical look in these scenes. In the animated examples show here, the speed has been slowed slightly to better illustrate this.

On-screen typography in a bold sans serif is accented with red rectangles and used to emphasis key points in the spot, such as “More answers” and “Closer to community.”

With this promo and overall campaign, Telemundo is building on the momentum “Noticias Telemundo” has built by being the only evening newscast on broadcast to show year-over-year total viewer growth, according to the network and Nielsen.

4:5 30 second version

9:16 30 second version

4:5 45 second version