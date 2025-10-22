NBC Chicago readies Season 2 of local luxury real estate series

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

WMAQ’s local luxury real estate series “Open House Chicago” will return for its second season Oct. 26, 2025.

The Emmy-nominated show will air at 8:30 a.m. local time on WMAQ each Sunday. It will also stream simultaneously on the station’s website, news streamer and its YouTube channel

“Following the success of our inaugural season, I’m excited to showcase even more stunning properties and vibrant Chicago-area communities in season two,” said host Cortney Hall in a statement. “Having grown up in the western suburbs and watching my mother build an accomplished career in design and luxury real estate, I’m honored to share the passion she inspired in me with our viewers.”

Hall also serves as executive producer of the series.

For Season 2, “Open House Chicago” plans to visit a variety of locations, including out into the suburbs of Chicagoland, and explore new themes such as “Homes with Horses” and “Co-ops.”

Throughout the series, Hall will be joined by esteemed luxury real estate broker Carrie McCormick, who will provide key takeaway tips for buyers, sellers and homeowners, according to the station.

Ben Cohen, managing director at Rate, will also appear to give insight into the ever-changing real estate market. New this season, viewers will receive expert moving advice from the concierge relocation specialists at Method Moving. Open House Chicago is also in partnership with Chicago Title & Trust and the Chicago Architecture Center.

In advance of its premiere, WMAQ has posted the season’s first episode to YouTube.

Every episode of Open House Chicago can also be viewed on the NBC Chicago News live streaming channel and NBCChicago.com.

On social, viewers can also look for behind-the-scenes coverage of every episode via Instagram and IG Stories (@nbcchicago), TikTok (@nbcchicago), Facebook (@nbcchicago) and X (@nbcchicago).

Viewers can also follow Hall directly via Instagram and IG Stories (@cortneyhall) and Facebook (@cortneyhall).