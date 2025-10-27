MSNBC to become MS NOW Nov. 15

Versant has announced that MSNBC will transition to the MS NOW brand Nov. 15, 2025.

The new name, which was announced in August 2025, is meant to stand for “My Source for News, Opinion and the World,” is part of a larger scheme that will see NBCUniversal parent Comcast spinning off most of its linear cable properties, including MSNBC, to Versant.

MSNBC began airing a promotion campaign Oct. 27, 2025, that centers around the theme “Same Mission. New Name.”

Versant is also promoting the network as “untethered from a legacy media model” that is “hyper-focused” on the needs of its audience.

It also announced that its newsgathering organization, which was built out to be separate from NBC News, focus on a series of key principles, including integrity, accuracy and fairness, among others, that is backed by a team of experienced journalists.

Full text from MS NOW President Rebecca Kutler:

Additional information on where audiences can watch, stream, and engage with MS NOW can be found at msnbc.com/MSNOW. Rebecca Kutler President, MS NOW

Ahead of that, our audience will begin seeing 15-second spots featuring some of our trusted hosts today. These brief spots reinforce that while our name will soon change, who we are and where viewers can find us will not: Same mission. New name.

Next week, we will unveil the powerful and moving messaging for our external campaign, and I can’t wait to share it with all of you first. We will then embark on an extensive and broad-reaching national marketing effort to introduce people across the country to MS NOW.

This moment comes after months of meticulous planning and thoughtful collaboration across every corner of our organization. We are facing it head-on, and our success in the months and years ahead will depend on our innovation and entrepreneurial approach.

On the morning of Nov. 15, we will officially make the switch to MS NOW.

Below are excerpts from Versant’s announcement:

A newsroom powered by a new, modern newsgathering model

Over the last nine months, in preparation for this transition, the organization has aggressively developed and built an ambitious newsgathering model hyper-focused on the needs of the MS NOW audience. Untethered from a legacy media model, the organization’s central reporting apparatus is nimble and meant to power reporting across platforms, including online and digital-first products, a roster of podcasts, social video, growing newsletter offerings, and cable network.

MS NOW has also built a Washington Bureau dedicated to producing original, evidence-based reporting and in-depth investigative journalism. The Washington Bureau has already broken headline-grabbing news, including back-to-back exclusive reports on Border Czar Tom Homan and the indictments of Amb. John Bolton, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and former FBI Director James Comey, as well as several news-making scoops on the Trump White House, including a drug pricing deal with the administration.

The news brand has also signed a multi-year deal with Sky News, one of the world’s leading international newsgathering operations, to bring its renowned global reporting to U.S. audiences. The new distribution deal brings Sky News’ best-in-class international reporting and extensive roster of renowned journalists from 11 international bureaus to the MS NOW community across all of its platforms, bolstering its growing newsroom.A journalism organization rooted in integrity, accuracy, and fairness

As the organization launched its independent newsroom, MS NOW has established a set of standards guidance, rooted in 10 core principles for its journalists to follow. These principles, including integrity, accuracy, and fairness, among others, guide MS NOW’s editorial decision-making:

Integrity: We uphold the highest ethical standards. We respect the law when reporting the news. We advocate for journalists’ rights. We protect and defend press freedom and the First Amendment. We respect our colleagues, our sources, and the communities we cover.

Accuracy: We aim to be accurate in our reporting 100 percent of the time. If we establish that our reporting is flawed, we take prompt action to correct or clarify the mistake. ​

Fairness: We report the news with an open mind. We aim to give the subject(s) of our original reporting an opportunity to comment before publication.

Opinion: The views expressed by our opinion journalists and contributors are based on accurate, reported facts.

Our Sources: Our objective is to rely on sources we can identify, by name, in our reporting. When anonymity is the only way to report critical information, we aim to have sources with firsthand knowledge and to be transparent about why we granted them anonymity.

Emerging Technologies: We use generative AI and other technology tools when they can improve our journalism, but we will not publish content created solely by AI, and we disclose any public-facing use of AI.

Perspectives: We believe our audience is best served when our journalism reflects a variety of perspectives on the world we cover.

Transparency: We disclose to our audience any commercial initiatives that may intersect with our editorial content.

Independence: We avoid any real or perceived conflicts of interest. We do not accept gifts or favors that could appear to influence news judgment.

Who We Are: Our journalists hold themselves to the same high standards of professional and journalistic integrity in their outside appearances and on their personal social media.

Original reporting from more than three dozen Emmy, Murrow, Pulitzer and Peabody award-winning journalists

As MS NOW undergoes this first-of-its-kind newsgathering buildout and separation from a legacy media organization, it has been actively recruiting for hundreds of roles. MS NOW has added dozens of alumni from The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, Politico, Bloomberg, ABC News, NBC News, CBS News, and more, including:

Jackie Alemany as a Washington reporter and co-host of “The Weekend,” Laura Barrón-López as a White House reporter, Eugene Daniels as a Senior Washington reporter and co-host of “The Weekend,” Ken Dilanian as a Justice and intelligence reporter, Maya Eaglin as a reporter, Nnamdi Egwuonwu as a reporter, Rosa Flores as a reporter based in Houston, Jillian Frankel as a reporter based in Los Angeles, Kevin Frey as a Congressional reporter, Fallon Gallagher as a legal affairs reporter, Akayla Gardner as a White House reporter, Laura Haefeli as a reporter, Vaughn Hillyard as senior White House reporter, Arielle Hixson as a reporter, Antonia Hylton as a reporter and co-host of “The Weekend: Primetime,” Julia Jester as a reporter, Carol Leonnig as a senior investigative reporter, David Noriega as a reporter based in Los Angeles, David Parkinson as senior weather and elections data analyst, Erielle Reshef as a national reporter, David Rohde as senior national security reporter, Marc Santia as an investigative reporter, Mychael Schnell as a Congressional reporter, Jacob Soboroff as a senior national and political reporter, Moses Small as a climate reporter, Priya Sridhar as a Pentagon reporter, Alex Tabet as a reporter, Jake Traylor as a White House reporter, Ali Vitali as anchor of “Way Too Early” and senior Capitol Hill reporter, and Brandy Zadrozny as a senior enterprise reporter.

One of the most loyal audiences in all of television, with viewers watching eight hours each week

In 2025 to date (January through September), the average viewer watches for eight hours per week, nearly doubling the CNN average.

Plus, the network has become the #1 most-watched cable network in the influential Washington, D.C. market, reaching policymakers at the highest levels of government and lawmakers from both parties.

Year to date, the network averages 1.2 million weekday primetime viewers.

The network’s audience has also grown amid a decade of secular declines in television viewership. In 2025 to date (January through September), the network is averaging 83 percent more primetime viewers and 70 percent more total-day viewers than during the first nine months of 2015, despite a significant decline in the number of pay-TV households (-33%).

Plus, according to Nielsen, those tuning in to the network more than two times per week were 60 percent less likely to cut the cord than the average U.S. household.

Additionally, the network’s primetime lineup draws twice as many Independents and Republicans as CNN’s, according to Nielsen/MRI fusion data.

More than 120 hours of live news programming, led by 25 of the most trusted names in news

Across all hours of programming, audiences turn to the news brand’s line-up of more than 25 anchors and hosts for the latest in breaking news and politics, and for insightful, in-depth analysis of the most significant issues facing the country. Nearing the end of a consequential year of political, domestic, and international news stories, the network saw month-over-month growth across all dayparts in September – total day, weekday prime, weekends, and dayside. The network’s robust line-up of anchors and hosts includes:

Ali Vitali, host of “Way Too Early,” dominates early morning coverage through her unparalleled Capitol Hill reporting. “Morning Joe” continues to be the network’s marquee morning news program, steadfast for nearly 20 years, with co-hosts Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, Willie Geist, and 9 a.m. hour co-host Jonathan Lemire.

Its dayside “Reports” programming provides audiences with real-time, live coverage and analysis of the most significant current events in politics and around the world during the day. Ana Cabrera, host of “Ana Cabrera Reports,” Chris Jansing, host of “Chris Jansing Reports,” and Katy Tur, host of “Katy Tur Reports,” draw on their decades of reporting experience to help audiences navigate the major news stories of the day.

Nicolle Wallace, host of “Deadline: White House,” draws on her extensive resume in national politics to lead dynamic discussions with leading lawmakers focused on the preservation of Democracy and the state of politics today. Ari Melber continues to bring his trademark legal analysis to the biggest stories on politics and culture on “The Beat with Ari Melber.” Symone Sanders Townsend, Alicia Menendez, and Michael Steele, co-hosts of “The Weeknight,” amplify thoughtful bipartisan debate at the table, tackling the most critical issues of the day with their unique perspectives and one-on-one conversations with the biggest names in politics. “All In with Chris Hayes,” hosted by Chris Hayes, offers insightful analysis and discussions on politics, social justice, and national issues. Jen Psaki, host of “The Briefing with Jen Psaki,” brings her experience working in the top ranks of the White House to deliver unparalleled political insight and in-depth analysis of the current administration. Rachel Maddow, host of “The Rachel Maddow Show,” brings an unrivaled look at the week’s top issues with thoughtful analysis and a take that is uniquely hers. Through the lens of his longtime work on Capitol Hill, Lawrence O’Donnell, host of “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell,” examines the most compelling and impactful political stories of the day. “The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle,” hosted by Stephanie Ruhle, offers a clear-eyed look into the intersection of politics with key business and economic headlines.

Jonathan Capehart, Eugene Daniels, and Jackie Alemany, co-hosts of “The Weekend,” kick off weekend programming with robust analysis of the week prior and set the agenda for the week ahead. “Velshi,” hosted by Ali Velshi, brings a distinct, sharp analysis and perspective to weekend mornings. Alex Witt, host of “Alex Witt Reports,” with reporting and live coverage, tackles the biggest real-time headlines of the weekend. Through the lens of equality and justice, Rev. Al Sharpton, host of “PoliticsNation,” highlights the weekend’s biggest stories. Ayman Mohyeldin, Catherine Rampell, Antonia Hylton, and Elise Jordan, co-hosts of “The Weekend: Primetime,” set the agenda for the week ahead in the world of politics, news, and business. Anchor Richard Lui works across the network to expertly steer programming throughout the biggest nights of breaking news, special coverage, and more.

A deep bench of respected experts contributing to coverage across the organization

MS NOW’s roster of nearly 100 expert contributors highlights the network’s commitment to providing its audience with diverse perspectives and specialist analysis across all platforms.

The team includes The New York Times’ Peter Baker, former CIA Director John Brennan, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro, Princeton University professor Eddie Glaude Jr., political communications expert Dr. Jason Johnson, Republican strategist Elise Jordan as a contributor as well as a co-host of “The Weekend: Primetime,” former Gov. John Kasich, Pulitzer Prize award-winning journalist Trymaine Lee, former Sen. Claire McCaskill, former Assistant Attorney General Mary McCord, former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade, The Bulwark’s Tim Miller, NYU Law School professor Melissa Murray, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, Pulitzer Prize award-winning historian Jon Meacham, MS NOW Senior Contributing Editor Michele Norris, former Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell as co-host of “The Weekend: Primetime,” Pulitzer Prize award-winning columnist Eugene Robinson, host and creative director of “Live” Luke Russert, The New York Times’ Michael Schmidt, PunchBowl News founder Jake Sherman, former Sen. Jon Tester, sports journalist and podcaster Pablo Torre, former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance, former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, among many others.

A powerhouse digital news brand and roster of chart-topping podcasts

The organization’s reach goes far beyond cable. It is one of the most influential news organizations on platforms like TikTok and YouTube, is home to dozens of hit and award-winning podcasts, is a go-to destination for exclusive political news, opinion, and analysis online, and is home to a growing catalogue of must-read newsletters.

Year to date (through Oct. 20, 2025), the brand has a combined 6.7 billion views on TikTok and YouTube (YouTube Views: 3,127,952,923, TikTok Views: 3,586,423,007).

The brand has also had more than 112 million total downloads year to date across its portfolio of 18 original podcasts and 22 showcasts, which includes #1 chart-topping podcasts such as “Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra,” which received a 2025 Edward R. Murrow Award, and the recently launched “The Best People with Nicolle Wallace” which debuted at #1 on Apple Charts where it remained for more than three weeks.

Additional original podcasts include: “Rachel Maddow Presents: Bag Man,” “Why Is This Happening? With Chris Hayes,” “Your Business,” “Been There. Built That,” “Into America,” “American Radical,” which received a 2025 Edward R. Murrow Award, “Main Justice,” “Rachel Maddow Presents: Déjà News,” “Velshi Banned Book Club,” “How to Win 2024,” and “The Blueprint with Jen Psaki.”

According to Comscore, Audiences continue to spend more time with the news brand online than any other political news site, ranking as the #1 political news site for minutes spent for 54 consecutive months.

Its online platform has become a destination for think pieces and op-eds from its roster of opinion writers and outside contributors, publishing 1,400 opinion articles by key lawmakers, experts, and on-air anchors and hosts so far this year – including Rep. Eric Swalwell, Rep. Katherine Clark, Rep. Ro Khanna, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, and Rep. Nydia Velázquez. MS NOW will now also become a digital hub for original, investigative, and enterprise reporting.

A burgeoning live events business

Over the past two years, the brand has continued to meet audiences where they are with the establishment of a robust live events vertical, MSNBC Live, and soon-to-be MS NOW Live. First announced in 2023, the vertical provides a dual approach to live events: a first-of-its-kind, community-focused ticketed events series, as well as more intimate, sponsored, invite-only programs. Luke Russert serves as host and creative director of the series.

The network recently hosted its annual large-scale, in-person, audience-focused event in New York City, bringing together thousands of dedicated attendees and dozens of hosts for a day of interactive experiences and engaging discussions. This year’s event follows the inaugural, sold-out event that brought together thousands more from all over the country in Brooklyn, New York, in September 2024.

Since its launch, its events vertical has also hosted a special in-person conversation with voting rights activist Stacey Abrams during the 2024 Democratic National Convention, the final in-person candidate forum ahead of the 2025 Democratic National Committee officer elections, and more.

An integral part of a new modern media company

The transition to MS NOW comes as the network readies to officially spin-off from its current parent company, Comcast NBCUniversal, and into Versant, a leading independent publicly traded media company comprised of an iconic portfolio of cable television networks, including USA Network, CNBC, MS NOW, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and Golf Channel along with complementary digital assets Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow, GolfPass, and SportsEngine.

More information about the name change, FAQs, and ongoing developments can be found at msnbc.com/msnow.

