Circle City Broadcasting to acquire Indianapolis ABC from Scripps

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Circle City Broadcasting has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase WRTV from The E.W. Scripps Co. for $83 million.

The transaction would expand the company’s existing holdings in the Indianapolis television market.

Circle City Broadcasting, a privately held media company, currently owns WISH, the CW affiliate, and WNDY, which is affiliated with MyNetworkTV. The company also operates Circulus Digital Media, a digital marketing and technology business.

“As a native of Indianapolis and a career small business owner, I am excited to expand Circle City Broadcasting’s footprint with the acquisition of WRTV-ABC,” DuJuan McCoy, owner of Circle City Broadcasting, said in a statement. He said the purchase would support the company’s long-term investment in Indiana and strengthen its broadcast and advertising capabilities.

WRTV carries national sports programming through its affiliation with ABC, including “Monday Night Football,” college football, NBA and WNBA games, and upcoming broadcasts of Super Bowl LXI in 2027 and Super Bowl LXV in 2031.

McCoy said the acquisition would enhance the company’s programming portfolio, which already includes more than 90 hours of live local news on WISH and over 100 live local and regional sports events on WNDY.

The deal is subject to approval by the Federal Communications Commission.

Advertisement