FanDuel Sports Network reports double-digit audience growth for NHL and NBA coverage

FanDuel Sports Network, operated by Main Street Sports Group, reported increased viewership across its National Hockey League and National Basketball Association coverage through late October, citing higher engagement on both streaming and linear platforms.

Through the first three weeks of the NHL season, the network reported a 29 percent year-over-year increase in total audience across linear, direct-to-consumer and TV everywhere platforms. Minutes streamed rose 46 percent and unique streamers increased 47 percent. The linear television audience grew by 26 percent.

Early results from the NBA season showed a 12 percent increase in total audience across the network’s coverage through Oct. 24. Streaming minutes rose 36 percent, unique streamers climbed 56 percent, and the linear television audience was up 7 percent.

According to the network, connected TV platforms now account for 73 percent of all streaming minutes, indicating a shift toward shared, in-home viewing environments. Games are available through the FanDuel Sports Network app, Prime Video and pay TV providers.

“Fans are engaging with our coverage wherever they are, on whichever platform they choose,” said David Coletti, vice president and head of research at FanDuel Sports Network. “Streaming and DTC access continue to elevate engagement, while linear remains a powerful local driver. That’s the strength of our integrated model.”

FanDuel Sports Network carries live NHL games for the Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues. Its NBA coverage includes the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs.

The network’s coverage is supported by its nightly lead-in program, “Countdown Live,” hosted by Stan Verrett.

