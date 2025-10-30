NewsNation announces election night coverage with Decision Desk HQ partnership

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NewsNation has announced its election night programming plans for Nov. 4, 2025, featuring live coverage of gubernatorial, state legislative and special elections across the United States.

The network will once again partner with Decision Desk HQ to deliver independent race call data, real-time election results and projections. The coverage, titled “Decision Desk 2025,” will air live from 7 to 10 p.m. Eastern time and be co-anchored by Chris Cuomo, Elizabeth Vargas, Leland Vittert and Chris Stirewalt.

During the broadcast, Connell McShane will provide voting results and analysis from the network’s Election Big Board in New York. At 10 p.m. Eastern, McShane will co-host a two-hour special alongside Nichole Berlie, focusing on the latest projections and key race summaries.

Decision Desk HQ will operate independently from Georgetown University, providing race calls without editorial commentary. Results will be posted on social media and accompanied by explanatory videos.

In the lead-up to the election, senior national correspondent Brian Entin will report from a NewsNation-branded RV as part of a segment titled “Driving the Vote: The Pulse of the People.” Entin will visit locations in Utah, Wisconsin, Vermont, Ohio and New Jersey to interview voters about their top concerns.

On election night, NewsNation correspondents will be deployed nationwide, including Laura Ingle in New York, Jessica Kartalija in New Jersey, Nancy Loo in California and Joe Khalil in Virginia. Kellie Meyer will report from Washington, D.C., while Ali Bradley will cover immigration enforcement developments from the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas. Robert Sherman will report from Tel Aviv on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

A special edition of “Morning in America” will air on Wednesday from 6 to 9 a.m. Eastern, hosted by Keleigh Beeson in Chicago and Blake Burman of The Hill in Washington.

Election coverage will extend to NewsNationNow.com and the network’s mobile app, which will offer live results and voter reaction. The Hill will provide a preview ahead of the election and maintain a live blog on election night, with further analysis to follow.

